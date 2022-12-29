| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A musical trip down memory lane in the magical National Concert Hall

Roslyn Dee

National Concert Hall in Dublin. Expand

Close

National Concert Hall in Dublin.

National Concert Hall in Dublin.

National Concert Hall in Dublin.

Sitting in the National Concert Hall last week and listening to the wonderful sound of the National Symphony Orchestra in conjunction with the ethereal voice of Claudia Boyle, I found myself looking around the auditorium and remembering exactly where I had sat over the years for many memorable performances.

Just a few rows in front of me in the stalls was where I sat on one unforgettable evening, absolutely spellbound as Elvis Costello delivered the most exquisite a cappella rendition of his magical song, God Give Me Strength. You honestly could have heard a pin drop.

Most Watched

Privacy