A musical trip down memory lane in the magical National Concert Hall

Sitting in the National Concert Hall last week and listening to the wonderful sound of the National Symphony Orchestra in conjunction with the ethereal voice of Claudia Boyle, I found myself looking around the auditorium and remembering exactly where I had sat over the years for many memorable performances.

Just a few rows in front of me in the stalls was where I sat on one unforgettable evening, absolutely spellbound as Elvis Costello delivered the most exquisite a cappella rendition of his magical song, God Give Me Strength. You honestly could have heard a pin drop.

Meanwhile, over to the right and farther back was from where I watched one night as Portuguese fado singer Mariza dramatically strutted her stuff. On another occasion and from a similar vantage point, I was transported by Dianne Reeves, the American jazz singer.

Close to the front of what’s known as the Yellow Balcony, however, was where my late husband and I sat in 2004. A couple of rows behind us were at least a dozen Dublin women of a certain age, all shrieking with excitement when the object of their affections took to the stage.

Then, towards the end, all held their joined hands aloft, singing along and swinging from side to side in perfect rhythm with the music as their hero belted out 24 Hours from Tulsa.

Yes, it was the legendary Gene Pitney on stage that night, and what a night it was.

I love the National Concert Hall. I love the atmosphere and I love the history that’s held within its walls.

It was here, after all, right up on the first floor, that political debates raged over the signing of the Treaty when the building was then home to the National University of Ireland.

Most of all, though, I love the variety of music on offer. So many people still think it’s a venue for only classical and so-called highfalutin music. Nothing could be further from the truth.

This is our concert hall, after all; bought by the then government in 2007 to secure its future. This is a place that belongs to all of us.

Yes, there is a huge classical music repertoire, but just remembering the other performers I have seen on the stage there gives instant lie to the notion it is in any way elitist.

Right now, in fact, it is The Sound of Music that is on stage there, and in the next few weeks the programme features, among other things, a celebration of the showband years and a tribute to the music of George Gershwin.

There are now plans to renovate and upgrade the National Concert Hall next year. Additional seating will be provided in the auditorium, the beautiful staircase will be given more prominence and extra performance and practice rooms will be provided.

All good. But let’s be careful to handle this precious place with all due care and to protect its unique and inherent atmosphere.

For how lucky are we to have such an eclectic musical sanctuary located at the very heart of our capital city. Long may it prosper.