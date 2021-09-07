| 12.1°C Dublin

A lump in the throat for my grandson’s first day at school

Frank Coughlan

There he was. All four-and-three-quarter years of him, giving me a cheeky smirk and wink. A photo for grandad from first day in big school.

I got that lump you get in your throat. The sort that signifies something a little bit special. A rite-of-passage moment.

The wink suggested Arthur Coughlan was well aware of the significance of this day, for the grown-ups at least. After all, they had been banging on about it forever.

