A lump in the throat for my grandson’s first day at school

There he was. All four-and-three-quarter years of him, giving me a cheeky smirk and wink. A photo for grandad from first day in big school.

I got that lump you get in your throat. The sort that signifies something a little bit special. A rite-of-passage moment.

The wink suggested Arthur Coughlan was well aware of the significance of this day, for the grown-ups at least. After all, they had been banging on about it forever.

So really, he was just playing along, not fully grasping just yet that this was the rest of his life, or a good long stretch of it at the very least.

To him, it was another day of novelty in a world in which he has always been spoilt for choice.

But the system has him now and he’s on that relentless conveyor belt. Eventually, having been neatly molded and packaged, he will roll off the other end. Other than running away to join the circus along the way, there are few other options.

Not that I fret for him. He’s bright and sociable with just about the right balance of rogue and rascal about him to counterweigh the humdrum and serious.

Read More

On the very day this new generation of Coughlans got to announce itself anseo in the classroom, another was finally exiting out the backdoor.

While Arthur was settling down in his classroom for that first time, I was pressing send on my masters submission to Trinity.

Proof again, not that it is needed, that education isn’t just for the young and that some of us only get a read on it late in life.

My schooling was notable for a lot of things, but academic achievement was never among them.

I hung around in the shadows at the back of classrooms whenever I could. If the gaze of the muinteoir ever fell my way, I usually came up short. Painfully.

The Irish language quickly evolved into mysterious hieroglyphics in my young mind and maths simply never added up.

I convinced myself early on that I was stupid and the education system never bothered to challenge my assumption.

National schools in the 1960s were mostly grim places anyway, with persuasion and incentive coming by way of threats and violence. One old soak of a master used to breathe last night’s stale porter into my ear with sneery menace. The only thing he ever taught me was how to be afraid.

Secondary school was a bit different. Not because I went to a good school where I could blossom, but because it was slipshod and had no more ambition for me than it had for itself. We tolerated each other. Most of the time.

But I clung on to the bitter end, emerging with a Leaving Cert that would just about entitle me to an internship in a recycling centre these days. Still, here I am. Life has many routes and I found one of them.

Arthur’s story will bear no resemblance. A different world. Nobody will consider him stupid. Least of all himself. The wink would tell you that. That’s my boy.