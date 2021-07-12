A lot of whinging done, more to do, as FF rebels think they’re in party’s glory days

Pop quiz: which o pposition party said the following about Fianna Fáil in the past few weeks?

“I don’t think Fianna Fáil understands the scale of the [housing] problem yet.”

“Our Government doesn’t understand or respect our [hospitality] industry.”

“If you cannot take the hard decisions, step aside and let others do the job.”

“Fianna Fáil is becoming irrelevant and toxic to young people.”

Go for it: Sinn Féin, surely? Labour, the Soc Dems or PBP, possibly? Independents even? Nope, none of the above. The harshest criticism of Fianna Fáil is coming from Fianna Fáil TDs themselves. Most of the statements are made directly in the media, some in the quasi-public forum of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meetings and then deliberately leaked out. Over the past year, since Fianna Fáil went back into power, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has faced a constant barrage of barracking from his own party.

One TD, who we won’t name as he’s just an inveterate attention seeker with nothing actually constructive to contribute, flags what he’s going to say at the parliamentary party with his local newspaper, then his comments get ‘leaked’ straight after and he puts on his melodramatic act. You can play bingo every time you hear him speak as he puts on his serious voice and the same tropes get prattled out. But the narrative about the party being beleaguered, rudderless and at sea is somehow all Micheál Martin’s fault.

A string of Fianna Fáil TDs seem to believe they can protect their seat by playing the rebel card. It worked in the past. There were pro- and anti-Charlie Haughey TDs in constituencies across the country. Fianna Fáil leaders after that, Albert Reynolds, Bertie Ahern and Barry Cowen, had people inside and outside the tent to a lesser extent. Loyalty to the party leader wasn’t a prerequisite for being elected. In some cases, the internal competition was even helpful to ensure seats were maximised. Except those glory days are gone. Fianna Fáil no longer commands the 40pc of the public support where such internal dynamics were affordable as there were sufficient votes. It’s a terribly risky business thinking that being so openly critical of the party leader will reap a reward from the voters. Fellahs with big personal votes can get away with it. Lightweights with delusional notions can’t.

Besides, party members are getting fed up listening to the pantomime. Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly summed up the views of some party grassroots members. “Some of the TDs looking to ‘oust’ the Taoiseach in the middle of battling a pandemic need to look a bit closer to home. They are probably the same TDs who embarrass the party on a weekly basis leaking negativity from the parliamentary party,” he said yesterday. To her credit, Junior Minister Mary Butler is about the only senior figure in the party to stand up to the tomfoolery recently.

Mr Connolly, the Fianna Fáil councillor for Finglas, Glasnevin and Ballymun, was a notable success story from the local elections of 2019, winning a seat by taking on Sinn Féin. His victory was a momentum-builder towards his colleague Paul McAuliffe carving out a Dáil seat at the expense of Fine Gael. If there was a template of what Fianna Fáil should aspire to be, it was Dublin North-West.

You certainly wouldn’t say the same about Jim O’Callaghan’s constituency of Dublin Bay South. The historically low result in the by-election was hardly a shock. The one-time Fianna Fáil heartlands of the inner-city and working-class suburbs have been largely surrendered to Sinn Féin. Fianna Fáil got 17.5pc in the Dublin City Council local elections two years ago, becoming the largest party in the capital. In Dublin Bay South electoral areas, the vote was only 10.5pc – more than a third lower. Fianna Fail’s latest internal crisis is sparked by a historic low result in a non-core constituency where its base is eroded, where it was never expected to figure in the running and where it ran a bad campaign. Go figure.

“Whatever else you’d say about him, Jim is no organiser or director of elections anyway,” a councillor wryly surmised.

And this is all somehow Micheál Martin’s fault. However, Mr O’Callaghan is now very much ruling himself in to any future leadership contest. Never mind that he actively undermined the party’s entire housing platform by declaring the party doesn’t understand the problem. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s passing of the Affordable Housing Bill, by a strong majority of 101 to eight TDs, is cast aside by Mr O’Callaghan’s sanctimonious soundbites.

Now Barry Cowen is driving the demands for an autopsy on the by-election and the general election result.

“The electorate deserve a focused, cohesive Fianna Fáil party, that is fit for purpose to serve as a republican party of the 21st century,” he wrote in his letter to party colleagues at the weekend, presumably implying the main party in government is not focused cohesive or fit for purpose.

Supporters of Mr Martin think it’s no coincidence the instigator of the internal debate is Mr Cowen, who the Taoiseach sacked as a Cabinet minister a year ago.

Instead of focusing on the profound problems facing the country, Fianna Fáil is determined to talk about itself. Fianna Fáil used to be the party that got things done. That’s why it was successful. Not anymore. Now it’s a party that wants to talk about getting things done, but doesn’t quite know what to do or how to do it. Rather than working on implementing its policies on housing, health and education, the party prefers instability.

Mr Martin is unquestionably getting pushback on his suggestion he will lead the party into the next general election. But if he says anything else, he engulfs himself in speculation about when he is going and weakens his position. Besides, a year into its return to power, an obvious successor to Michéal Martin still hasn’t materialised. Is that his fault too?