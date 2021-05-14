| 8.9°C Dublin

A long, long way from there to here – the souring of UK/Irish relations

John Downing

Queen Elizabeth’s 2011 visit was a triumph of neighbourliness and conciliation – then Brexit happened, writes John Downing

Queen Elizabeth meeting fishmonger Pat O'Connell at The English Market in Cork during her state visit to Ireland in 2011. Photo: Maxwells Expand

“Nobody ever went broke by underestimating public taste,” the great American showman Phineas Taylor Barnum famously said. Freak shows were his specialty before he joined his rival, James Anthony Bailey, to launch an epic national circus, and Barnum was worth $5m when he died in 1891.

Barnum’s maxim would translate into politics as “stoking the tribe wins votes”. 

