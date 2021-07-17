A little care by young will go a long way in Covid fight

Premium
Covid-19 has been writing the script for the past 18 months and we are sick of the story. With the chance to complete the last chapter in our own hands, we must take it. It began with concerns about protecting older people, but the cycle will end with a focus on the young.
The young need models, not critics. One of the sad things about contemporary living is that the old so readily forget they were ever young while the young never imagine they could possibly grow old. The pandemic has a persistent way of reminding us neither is invincible.
It was heartening to hear European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen describe Ireland’s response to Covid in the past six months as “exemplary”. She also reminded us that of “all the difficulties we have faced together, we have overcome together”.
Henry Ford noted: “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.”
Working together remains key, with daily case numbers at 1,200. What makes our situation today so much more hopeful is the comfort of a vaccination shield of 60pc. The portal has also opened for those aged between 25 and 29 to register.
The exposure, as pointed out by HSE chief Paul Reid, is now on the unvaccinated, which explains why transmission is rising so dramatically among the young. It is an unnatural thing to urge young people, who have been locked up and shut out, to be careful.
As Albert Camus put it: “In the depths of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.”
Now that dazzling summer is everywhere to be savoured, it just feels perverse not to simply forget about everything, and seize the moment.
It may also seem utterly contradictory that we could be considering the opening up of hospitality shortly, at the same time as phrases like “extending surge capacity” are coming back into use at HSE briefings.
The reassurance of knowing the vaccine roll-out is moving efficiently and the benefit of having the experience of knowing what we must and mustn’t do to protect ourselves must not be squandered.
The young are unlikely to get as sick as older people, but the dangers of long Covid are real. It can and does significantly affect them, as Mr Reid warned at his briefing.
The vitality of the young is precious and restless. As Oscar Wilde wrote, it “has a kingdom waiting for it”. Later he would also reflect: “To get back my youth I would do anything in the world... except take exercise, get up early, or be respectable.”
No such extremes as exercise or even getting up early are being demanded, but a little extra care over the next few weeks would definitely pay off.