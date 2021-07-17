A little care by young will go a long way in Covid fight

Covid-19 has been writing the script for the past 18 months and we are sick of the story. With the chance to complete the last chapter in our own hands, we must take it. It began with concerns about protecting older people, but the cycle will end with a focus on the young.

The young need models, not critics. One of the sad things about contemporary living is that the old so readily forget they were ever young while the young never imagine they could possibly grow old. The pandemic has a persistent way of reminding us neither is invincible.

It was heartening to hear European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen describe Ireland’s response to Covid in the past six months as “exemplary”. She also reminded us that of “all the difficulties we have faced together, we have overcome together”.