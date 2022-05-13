A gentle soul gone from this mortal plane, yet living on in the beauty of landscapes

These last few days there has been one name on my lips constantly. It’s a name that still holds weight in this little island nation of ours, and one that traversed the globe some years ago. I write about none other than John O’Donohue, author of the global phenomenon Anam Cara.

Despite his death in 2008, his work has grown in prominence in the past decade or so. Speaking on the radio at the weekend, I mentioned John’s work and his influence on my own writing and found a flood of messages coming to me from people around the country who still hold him close to their heart.

But who was John? What sort of a man was he? I’ve been comforted by his words and ideas for years, but I never met him. Thanks to modern technology, we can still hear his voice, listen to his lectures and see images of him from television interviews. What comes across, again and again, is not only his intelligence and wit but his deep, considered thinking on the nature of life, on the earthiness of souls and – above all – how beauty can be a calling.

Beauty as a calling is on the face of it an interesting concept. John was careful to explain that beauty was not just about physical looks on, say, a model or movie star, but beauty in the everyday, beauty in the landscape, beauty in the various callings of life.

On my farm seven years ago as I tended a wounded soul, I came to see my own version of beauty, the beauty of new life on the faces of newborn lambs, the beauty of a midlands lakeside, the calling of a cuckoo as the signs of summer approach us once again.

John started his life in Clare, and it was from those surroundings that he drew again and again his deep-found respect for landscape and its healing power. Watching a documentary on him this week, I discovered he led retreats in the Burren where people could tap into that wild soul of Ireland. John was a farmer’s son, and through that he came to – as he himself said – discover the power of work. In ways, even after the lofty heights he reached globally, he seemed always the farmer’s son, ever in touch with the ground that enriched and gave to him.

From that farm in Clare, John, the eldest of four siblings, entered Maynooth and earned degrees in English, philosophy and theology and was ordained a Catholic priest in 1982. He ministered for nearly two decades, during which time he travelled to Germany in 1986 and completed a dissertation on Hegel, the German philosopher, for a PhD. Continuing in academia and the priestly vocation, he carried on unknown to the wider world.

John would have continued as a private thinker and man of the cloth, had it not been for the publication in 1997 of his book, Anam Cara, which launched him on to the global stage. His ideas on Celtic spirituality and how we can connect with the world through it would gain him legions of fans in the US. Three years later, he left the priesthood and entered a new vocation – that of poet and writer.

Anam Cara is and was a book that I have found everywhere on this island. John’s work seems to effuse itself into our own national spirit. His poems – one of which graces the walls of a walkway in Dublin Airport – seem to capture a part of our identity. Like Seamus Heaney, he went back to the powerful grace of ordinary life in Ireland and found the graceful energy we exude so well in this country.

As I have travelled as a writer around the globe, I’ve come across O’Donohue heads – as I like to call them. They have connected with John through the years and remember his words and quiet teachings.

His work continued on through the late 1990s and into the 2000s with works such as Eternal Echoes, Divine Beauty and Benedictus – a book of blessings. On his Facebook page, there are daily blessings and sayings from John that people still read, finding solace in his beautiful prose.

John’s flame burned so brightly from 1997 to 2008 that it seems hard to believe he crammed so much into those years. Documentaries, radio series, books and retreats; it was a time I would very much like to have talked with the man. But bright flames can burn out quickly, and John’s life was tragically cut short while in France in 2008, a few days after his 52nd birthday.

Despite his death at such a young age, John’s work has continued on in posthumous publications, as recently as 2018 with Walking in Wonder. Each piece from the archive gives us all a little taste of his final work.

Again and again, his writings are a source of solace as I face a tricky day or a fork in life’s road. He’s a writer we need now more than ever as we face problems of the environment, soul and life in general.

“On the day when the weight deadens on your shoulders and you stumble,” he wrote, “may the clay dance to balance you.”

Words that call out beyond time and hurt.