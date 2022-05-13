| 10.2°C Dublin

A gentle soul gone from this mortal plane, yet living on in the beauty of landscapes

John Connell

These last few days there has been one name on my lips constantly. It’s a name that still holds weight in this little island nation of ours, and one that traversed the globe some years ago. I write about none other than John O’Donohue, author of the global phenomenon Anam Cara.

Despite his death in 2008, his work has grown in prominence in the past decade or so. Speaking on the radio at the weekend, I mentioned John’s work and his influence on my own writing and found a flood of messages coming to me from people around the country who still hold him close to their heart.

