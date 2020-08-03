| 8.9°C Dublin

A dalliance with the web's dark side

John Daly

Notebook

'The Dark Web is not indexed by search engines, operating as a lawless territory trading in drugs, guns, counterfeit money, even body parts' (stock image) Expand

'The Dark Web is not indexed by search engines, operating as a lawless territory trading in drugs, guns, counterfeit money, even body parts' (stock image)

Last week I found myself idly musing over a menu of torture, decapitation and outright murder. Like a wannabe Tony Soprano, I debated which terrible option would best suit my enemies and whether it was really worth the money.

Over the course of an hour I went from law-abiding citizen to a potentially deranged criminal. And it all began with a crocked computer. Six o'clock on Friday is no time for your laptop to give up the ghost - especially when you've got a work deadline looming first thing Monday morning.

So Saturday morning saw me haunting the city's back streets in search of an emergency laptop physician. A pressed intercom buzzed open a door to a tiny room where a young man took my machine and handed it to an unseen colleague. Will it be long, I asked. "Yes," came the disinterested reply.