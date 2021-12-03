A Christmas of excess is just what the doctor ordered

We all probably knew it was coming, but it looks like another ‘normal’ Christmas has been postponed. With rising Covid cases and another variant , public health advice is encouraging us to ditch the pubs, playdates and parties to keep each other safe and healthy this festive season.

While we know it’s the right thing to do, it can’t help but smart a little that the hallmark Christmas movie – or at least the first half, when the protagonist enjoys lavish parties in the big city before realising her heart belongs on a farm in Alabama or something – has slipped away from us once more.

Perhaps you’ve had to cancel your work’s Christmas do, or your kids’ trip to the panto. Maybe you’ve had to scrap a trip away somewhere hot because of new travel rules. Or maybe you can’t travel back home. When even the smallest treasures are snatched from us at a time we look forward to all year, it’s fair to feel a bit robbed.

So my advice? Be a shameless glutton instead.

I really don’t get people who don’t use Christmas as an excuse for their Roman emperor behaviour from at least the last week of November. Pint? Why not, it’s Christmas.

Munch a full pack of mince pies during Strictly Come Dancing? Sure, look, it’s Christmas. Another Baileys? Do I need to point at the sign?

I know this is a time for friends, family and feeling grateful, but if spending numerous Christmas Days alone in a London flat due to work have taught me anything, it’s that it’s also about food, creature comforts and treating yourself.

While I’m sad I won’t get to see everybody I know for various festive drinks this year, I also know my favourite part of the season is getting into my pyjamas at around 4pm, having a pair of fluffy socks permanently fused to my feet, watching Elf or Die Hard (yes, it is a Christmas film, take your discussions elsewhere) surrounded by posh treats from M&S and a bottle of liqueur, which is more cream than alcohol, so you can get away with it on a school night, right?

The Irish teeter between “Ah, sure, I’ll have another one” and “Anything above your basic needs is vulgar”. And for the most part, I agree – nobody needs the life of a character from Succession, and at Christmas we should be giving what we can to help others.

But we can do that and shamelessly indulge in basic gluttony. A trite Christmas, if you will. Watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special for the fifth time with your fourth turkey sandwich. Force everyone in your family to wear paper hats and play board games.

Wear a full face of make-up on the 25th, but paired with the pyjamas you got from Santa. Don’t count a single calorie or feel you have to make a ‘skinny’ gravy. Do the bare minimum and feel good about it.

We’ve already had to cope with some of our biggest treats being taken away for our own good, so there’s no point feeling bad about the rest.