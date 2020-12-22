| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A Christmas like no other – let’s try to make the best of it

Ian O'Doherty

The Christmas buzz on Grafton Street just won&rsquo;t be the same this year. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

The Christmas buzz on Grafton Street just won&rsquo;t be the same this year. Photo: Tony Gavin

The Christmas buzz on Grafton Street just won’t be the same this year. Photo: Tony Gavin

The Christmas buzz on Grafton Street just won’t be the same this year. Photo: Tony Gavin

Well, we’re nearly there. Three sleeps until the big day.

If you’re a bloke, that means you still have three days to do your shopping. Ah, sure that’s plenty of time.

As a remarkably lazy man, I have a tendency to leave things to the last minute. In fact, like many of us, I used to pride myself on my ability to do a surgical strike on the shops. Rather than spending the whole day (or days, if you have lots of presents to buy) traipsing from one shop to the next, becoming increasingly harried and flustered, I had a perfect scheme.

Privacy