A Christmas like no other – let’s try to make the best of it

Well, we’re nearly there. Three sleeps until the big day.

If you’re a bloke, that means you still have three days to do your shopping. Ah, sure that’s plenty of time.

As a remarkably lazy man, I have a tendency to leave things to the last minute. In fact, like many of us, I used to pride myself on my ability to do a surgical strike on the shops. Rather than spending the whole day (or days, if you have lots of presents to buy) traipsing from one shop to the next, becoming increasingly harried and flustered, I had a perfect scheme.

I’d do one or two shops then go to The Long Hall for a refreshing beer, where I could leave my purchases behind the bar while I ventured back into the fray.

It saved me the hassle of waddling from Henry Street to Grafton Street – or the ‘Grafton Quarter’ as they thankfully no longer call it – festooned with bags and, to be honest, it’s the best way to do your shopping.

You simply hit one or two shops, take a break for a well-earned pint and a read of the paper, and then head back out into the frenzied orgy of consumerism.

The Long Hall. The Palace. The Lord Edward. The Foggy Dew. If I had to meet some of my hippy muso friends, maybe even a reluctant sup or two in Grogan’s. Shop – pub – shop – pub.

It was nearly a foolproof plan. That was until two years ago when a combination of a busy work schedule and my inherent indolence resulted in me running around town on Christmas Eve, desperately spending money I didn’t have on presents that people didn’t need. Or, as it turned out, even want.

That was a mistake that has scarred me to this day. All my arrogant assumptions about making shopping look easy went out the window as I gradually began to freak out.

Let’s put it this way, if anyone saw a strange bloke sobbing on the bench outside Stephen’s Green on Christmas Eve two years ago, surrounded by an array of bags and with a look of confusion, I apologise if I made you uncomfortable.

But that was part of the weird, masochistic joy of the average Irish Christmas – leaving everything until the last minute and then doing a mad dash from shop to shop before having a beer and toddling off home, feeling like a brave little soldier who has just done their Christmas tour of duty.

Of course, none of that will be happening this year. Those iconic establishments I mentioned? The Long Hall, The Lord Edward, The Palace, etc. Well, they’re just not there these days. And I don’t know if, or when, they will ever come back.

Yes, in the year of Covid, the pubs have been the biggest casualty. That didn’t seem such a big deal back during the first lockdown when the closure of the pubs was an inconvenience; but an inconvenience that could be dealt with.

After all, most of us spent May and June sitting out the back having a barbecue and the common refrain from my fellow bar flies was that we could all do with a break from the pub anyway.

It’s a totally different ball game in the bleak midwinter, however, when the traditional Irish escape route from the bad weather – your favourite watering hole – has been almost completely erased.

The restrictions hit us all in various ways and anyone who was meandered through town in the last few days will have noticed that this is, indeed, a Christmas like no other. And not in a good way.

The country has been going slowly stir crazy, or just crazy, for the last few months. If Lockdown I was a strange experience that at least had a bit of novelty about it, the dreaded sequel, Lockdown II, has been a bloody nightmare.

The strange, almost Blitz-spirit attitude that we had during the summer has been replaced by a lethargic ennui and vague fug of despondency as we struggled though a wet and miserable winter with absolutely no safety valve.

So, the one thing we all desperately needed was a return to normality for Christmas. But it turns out the very things we most emotionally craved are the very things we can’t do.

For years, myself and my friends had a tradition of meeting up in the International Bar on Wicklow Street. The preferred haunt of us former Hot Press hacks, everyone knew that you could wander into the ‘Into’ any time and you would be guaranteed to meet someone you hadn’t seen in ages.

Most of us have some sort of equivalent seasonal tradition. And most of those seasonal traditions revolve around the pub – because Irish life revolves around the pub. We’re a wet and windswept rock on the edge of the Atlantic and the weather means we have an instinctive urge to gather in a warm and welcoming boozer where the pints flow freely and the conversation can take any twist it wants.

But that doesn’t mean this Christmas has to be a complete bust, either. There is still something utterly entrancing about the season and many of us are in more reflective mood than normal.

Hell, I knew I was in a strange place mentally when I found myself being rather moved while watching the special buskers episode of The Late Late last Friday night. Normally I can’t stand buskers infesting Grafton Street and butchering The Whole of the Moon.

This year? Well, this year I’d quite like to wander down Grafton Street muttering under my breath and giving out about the hippies, the Hansards and the Bonos clogging up one of our finest thoroughfares. Now that’s genuinely a sentence I never thought I’d find myself writing. But we’re all feeling a little bit raw right now.

We all miss the things we took for granted at this time of the year. However, it’s not all gloom and Zoom. At least we’re not like the 15 million Brits stuck in Tier 4 in the south of England, where Christmas has been effectively cancelled.

So from me to you, have a good one.