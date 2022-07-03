| 12.8°C Dublin

A century on, the shot that killed Collins still reverberates

John Daly

Michael Collins's legacy divides almost 100 years after his death

The past is another country, and one that arrives to mixed emotions in this summer of 2022. In six weeks’ time, the centenary of one of the most divisive moments in Irish history will confront us – and awaken a dormant enmity some might have thought had long ago expired. No chance.

The killing of Michael Collins on August 22, 1922, is the gift that keeps on giving across a century, for historians, novelists and filmmakers, all ensnared to dissect a legacy of “what might have been”.

