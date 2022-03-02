€950 vitamin drips at Brown Thomas? We’ve lost the run of ourselves all over again

Want ‘basic hydration’ for €85? If you do, it’s God’s way of telling you that you have too much money.

And yet, Brown Thomas appear to be confident there’s a market of Irish people out there willing to pay that sum for what a bottle of Ballygowan and pinch of Saxa will do for a fraction of the price.

In BT’s new Dundrum outlet, you’ll find a new IV drip outlet, Get A Drip. A ‘Slim Shot’ offers a number of B Vitamins and minerals for €55; the ‘Hair Health Drip’ (hydration, plus some amino acids) costs €225.

If you’ve woken up with a particularly large bonus in your pay packet, there’s always the ‘Limitless Drip’ — €950 for hefty amounts of water, proteins, vitamins and minerals. A ‘party pack’, whatever the heck that entails, is an extra that will cost you €40. These speak to some pretty pricey hangovers.

By the way, vitamin and mineral supplements are still very much available to buy in health outlets and pharmacies at the usual price. Make no mistake, this carry on is the Salt Bae of wellness.

Now, plenty has already been said and written about the dubious health benefits of hooking industrial quantities of these vitamins and minerals into your veins. And in fairness, even if Brown Thomas’s IV drip bar does not get a single customer, the publicity this new venture has offered has surely been priceless. But something tells me that abject curiosity, not to mention the irresistible lure of an Insta opportunity, will see people rolling through the doors.

And to be fair, IV bars are nothing new. In London, Get A Drip already do fairly brisk business in upmarket Battersea and trendy Shoreditch (in fact, Get A Drip has operated a vitamin/booster outlet in Castleknock for a while now). Who are they for? The overtired executive? The person who really, really, needs good hair at any cost? Those who are just daft with money?

Already, this feels like the nauseating nadir of the Celtic Tiger, already marked by embarrassing memories like the Bulgarian apartment, the chopper to the Holy Communion and the New York weekend shopping trip.

Twenty years ago, Brown Thomas on Grafton Street memorably opened the O2Live Oxygen Bar, selling ‘deluxe’ puffs of the stuff you get for free for up to €10. It did reasonably good business, but became a lasting symbol of a nation who had completely lost the run of ourselves.

Seriously though, why can’t Irish people ever just be cool around money? Why do we have to be demonstrably, theatrically extravagant in the supposed ‘good times’?

Most of us aren’t that far removed from calling our afternoon meal ‘the dinner’ and enjoying childhood holidays in Tramore. The nouveau riche thing seems so foreign to who we are as a population, and I wonder if we will ever get truly comfortable with having money, if indeed you’re lucky enough to.

Then again, wildly overpriced luxury items and experiences have always served a strange kind of purpose for the have-nots. They offer people the opportunity to feel like a multi-millionaire, even if just for a fleeting moment.

You may not be able to afford the mansion or the SUV, but for a few minutes, you can ward off the feeling of being hopelessly broke.

Get A Drip strive to promote “wellness from within”. If it’s wellness from within you’re after and you’re not all that bothered about needles, try donating blood. Staying clear of your overdraft also promotes wellness from within, I find.

Trolling Dr Murphy a sign of pure stupidity

As Operation Transformation wrapped up its 15th series last week, the five leaders have officially found themselves healthier and happier.

That the series has no shortage of critics is no secret — several people have called for the show to be taken off the air, noting that it feeds into diet culture and can trigger those with eating disorders.

With things more heightened and charged than usual, clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy noted he has experienced more trolling now than in any of the 12 seasons of the show. “Never before have I experienced such trolling,” he said on a note posted publicly this week.

Noting that trolls had tagged his professional body, the Psychological Society of Ireland, Murphy added: “Such tagging can threaten my professional reputation and threatens my ability to earn a living for me and my family.

“This trolling made it very difficult for my clinical activity with individuals across the mental health spectrum.”

Having a strong opinion on Operation Transformation is one thing. Respectful, strident debate about charged topics like eating disorders and mental health can be a good thing, but trolling someone who has simply guided five people through the quagmire of physical and mental health is an exercise in pure stupidity.

That goes double if you’re trolling a clinical psychologist who has spent several years destigmatising mental health issues in their professional life.

Aisling Bea has the last laugh

If the best revenge is living well, spare a thought for the unnamed comedian who scolded Aisling Bea back in the earliest stages of her career.

The Kildare actress/comedian said she nearly gave up on comedy after an older male comedian gave her a dressing down after a panel show appearance.

“When daddy or whatever is talking, the little girl should shut the f*** up,” the comedian told her. “Now the little girl earns so much more money than daddy,” Bea said in a recent podcast interview.

“I’d say my tax bill alone is probably what they earn in a year.” Ah, you love to see it.

