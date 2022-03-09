| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

2022 will be a tough year for CAO applicants and colleges alike

Pól Ó Dochartaigh

After an 8pc jump in applications last year the numbers have gone down slightly due to a drop in mature applications. Stock image: Tyler Olsen Expand
Government and universities are seeking to increase the number of medical places on the CAO. Stock image Expand

Close

After an 8pc jump in applications last year the numbers have gone down slightly due to a drop in mature applications. Stock image: Tyler Olsen

After an 8pc jump in applications last year the numbers have gone down slightly due to a drop in mature applications. Stock image: Tyler Olsen

Government and universities are seeking to increase the number of medical places on the CAO. Stock image

Government and universities are seeking to increase the number of medical places on the CAO. Stock image

/

After an 8pc jump in applications last year the numbers have gone down slightly due to a drop in mature applications. Stock image: Tyler Olsen

The latest CAO application figures are in and they show a mixed picture. After an 8pc jump in applications last year the numbers have gone down slightly, but this is entirely due to a drop in mature applications, no doubt a consequence of the greater availability of jobs as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic. The number of school-leaving applicants has stayed at last year’s high.

The starkest decline of all at Level 8 is in nursing, which sees a 27pc drop in the number of first preferences, and a 32pc drop in the number of mature applicants (aged 23 and over). The points are likely to go down. Some of this drop may be a corrective to last year’s rise, but other factors during the pandemic may have contributed.

More On Leaving Certificate (Ireland)

Most Watched

Privacy