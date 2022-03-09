2022 will be a tough year for CAO applicants and colleges alike

The latest CAO application figures are in and they show a mixed picture. After an 8pc jump in applications last year the numbers have gone down slightly, but this is entirely due to a drop in mature applications, no doubt a consequence of the greater availability of jobs as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic. The number of school-leaving applicants has stayed at last year’s high.

The starkest decline of all at Level 8 is in nursing, which sees a 27pc drop in the number of first preferences, and a 32pc drop in the number of mature applicants (aged 23 and over). The points are likely to go down. Some of this drop may be a corrective to last year’s rise, but other factors during the pandemic may have contributed.

Undergraduate medicine first preferences, by contrast, are up, but by only 1pc. Government and the universities are seeking to increase the number of medical places, but the effect of the baked-in grade inflation that has been guaranteed by the Department of Education will be that random selection will almost certainly have to kick in again, while pre-2020 Leaving Cert students will remain locked out.

That is unfortunate and speaks to the need to ensure that next year grade inflation is not once again kicked down the road.

The major good news stories are environmental sciences and the return of arts, humanities and languages. First preferences for courses on the environment are up by 35pc, surely a sign that increasing numbers wish to confront the challenges that face our planet.

Arts first preferences are up by 6pc, humanities by 4pc, art, design and media by 7pc, and languages by 17pc, a welcome development in a country that needs to up its international profile beyond the Anglophone countries.

The other big winners are physical sciences (up 5pc), computing (6pc), architecture (11pc) and dentistry (12pc).

A slew of popular discipline areas has seen a drop in first preference applications. Agriculture is down by 18pc, a potentially worrying statistic if it were to be replicated next year, not least in the context of the current discussion about food chains and self-sufficiency.

Health and welfare courses as a whole (which include nursing) are down by 11-12pc. Primary teaching and pharmacy are both down by 7pc, maths by 6pc, social and behavioural sciences by 6pc, law by 5pc, physiotherapy by 4pc and business by 3pc.

Relatively unchanged from last year in terms of first preferences are a mixed bag of subjects, including veterinary sciences, biological sciences, secondary teaching, engineering and journalism.

A small change, possibly an impact of the creation of the technological universities, may be seen in the numbers of Level 8 first preferences in the two main parts of the third-level sector. First preferences are down 4pc in the traditional universities but up 1pc in the technological sector, though there are still more than twice as many Level 8 applicants to the traditional universities (45,000 vs 19,000).

By contrast, the technological institutions have seen a 5pc drop in applications for Level 7/6 courses.

What has gone up is the number of applicants who have still not decided on any course. There has been a 19pc jump in this figure to almost 7,000.

In light of these numbers, 2022 promises to be a challenging year for applicants and institutions alike, but the biggest problem that awaits us may be logistical. The Department of Education has recently let it be known that because of various Covid-driven accommodations there is no chance that the Leaving Cert results will be released on the usual mid-August date.

Last year it seemed that similar delays would have been even worse but for the intervention of the UK system and its deadlines for Irish applicants, rather than the needs of this country.

Some 60,000 young people will take the Leaving Cert this year, of whom around 80pc have applied to the CAO. Another 30,000 applicants have other qualifications but may well be left hanging around, unable to get accommodation, unable to have their place in third-level confirmed, and the semester itself may once again have to be run in a staggered fashion, with first years starting later than everyone else.

The Leaving Cert does not exist in isolation from what comes after. Its timescale badly needs to be fixed.

Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh is Chair of the Board of the CAO and Deputy President and Registrar of NUI Galway