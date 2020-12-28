2021 in review: The year a mystery virus brought the entire world to its knees

Is this the first year we’ve really paid attention to the words of the Christmas songs we sing each year and noticed the one thing they all take for granted is togetherness?

Whether during a Blue Christmas or a Merry Little Christmas, being together was the one thing we could rely on to provide us with comfort and solace, joy and laughter.

Blowing apart that certainty in 2020, came Covid-19.

And yet, unlike other major historical blows, few of us can remember where we were when we first heard the first mention of the coronavirus.

Reports of a ‘mystery pneumonia’ outbreak in China began to emerge in mid-January – with the US embassy in China warning its citizens travelling in that country to ‘avoid animals and contact with sick people.’

But with most people asymptomatic, it didn’t take long for the virus to sweep like a wildfire around the globe, devastating societies and crippling economies. The first major outbreak in Europe occurred amongst skiers in northern Italy.

Describing it as “an election year” isn’t the first thing that will spring to mind when we discuss 2020 in the years to come. However, somehow or other, we managed to squeeze one in.

And in a case of bad timing, Fine Gael got a kicking at the ballot box when the country went to the polls on Saturday, February 8.

It was a disastrous election for sitting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who had to wait until the fifth count to meet the quota, with 8,763 votes. Though feted abroad, it was the national housing crisis that forced him to fight for his political life.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, lost her seat. Photo: Frank McGrath

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, lost her seat. Photo: Frank McGrath

There were a number of shock high-profile casualties, with Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty, chief whip Seán Kyne, Minister of State Michael D’Arcy as well as Kate O’Connell, Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy and Tom Neville all losing their seats. Former Transport Minister Shane Ross and Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers and Fiona O’Loughlin were also amongst those who lost out.

Fianna Fáil did not do near as well as expected and finished with 38 seats, while Sinn Féin celebrated a historic first, with 37 seats after receiving the most first-preference votes. It was the party’s best result since 1923. But there was another historic first about to counteract that, as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael laid aside their Civil War-era differences and by June, together with the Green Party, agreed a programme to enter government together.

The 33rd Dáil met for the first time on February 20.

The new coalition partners. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire

The new coalition partners. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire

A week later, came the first reports of Covid-19 reaching Irish shores coming on February 28, after a woman travelled through Dublin airport on her way home to Northern Ireland from northern Italy, while the following day saw confirmation of the first case of the virus in the south, with a male in the east of the country testing positive, again associated with travel from northern Italy.

March 1 saw a secondary school in the east of the country closed for 14 days after it was confirmed a male student had the virus, while at a healthcare briefing two days later, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he saw no reason why, as things stood, the St Patrick’s Day festival should not go ahead.

But that’s not how things turned out. Amid a “rapidly evolving situation” the virus took root in the community, with March 11 seeing the first death reported here – an elderly woman with underlying health conditions, on the same day the World Health Organisation officially classified the coronavirus a pandemic.

The following day, while in Washington for the traditional US St Patrick’s Day visit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of all schools, colleges, childcare facilities and cultural institutions, and advised cancelling large gatherings.

After returning home from the visit to Washington, Mr Varadkar addressed the nation on St Patrick’s night. It became the most-watched television event in Irish history.

He introduced the concept of “cocooning” for older and more vulnerable people, saying: “It will save many lives, particularly the most vulnerable, the most precious in our society.”

From that point, life changed unrecognisably for almost every one of us as everything shut down, as people wrestled with working from home combined with childcare and home schooling.

Roads emptied of traffic. Televised Covid briefings became a familiar part of our evenings.

Tragically, clusters were identified in nursing homes.

The peak came on April 13, with 879 people being treated in hospital with the virus. By the time summer came, restrictions had been lifted considerably – though a second wave was all but inevitable.

During the summer, a political crisis erupted with Golfgate. It emerged that on August 19 more than 80 people, among them several high-profile figures from across society, attended an Oireachtas golf society event in Clifden, Co Galway. The saga received global coverage from the likes of the New York Times and the BBC.

The first casualty was Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, who issued an apology within a couple of hours of the story breaking. Jerry Buttimer, the leas-cathaoirleach of the Seanad, was next to resign.

A week later, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan – who would have been leading the EU’s post-Brexit free-trade negotiations with the UK – had resigned his post.

RTÉ’s Seán O’Rourke – though he had retired – apologised for his attendance at the event, with the national broadcaster announcing it was axing plans to continue to work with him.

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe did not resign, although Chief Justice Frank Clarke wrote to him to say he was required to reprimand him for his conduct and instruct him to resign, to avoid doing damage to the judiciary.

The ongoing debacle was branded “a colossal pig’s ear” by some in the legal sphere.

Sinn Féin, meanwhile, had its own corona crisis after the funeral of veteran Republican Bobby Storey, when it emerged that an email released to members said the wake would be public. They were accused of encouraging people to break public health restrictions.

At midnight on October 21, a second lockdown was in place – though this time, schools remained open – with Taoiseach Micheál Martin telling the nation: “The evidence of a potentially grave situation arising in the weeks ahead was now too strong.”

We were in a better place this time, with greater levels of testing, and better treatment. But there was criticism of the second lockdown, described as the strictest in Europe.

Over the course of the year, more than €4bn was spent on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, with those in the hospitality sector accounting for the highest majority of those seeking the benefit.

Then, in November, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was embroiled in a scandal, accused of leaking a confidential document about a GP contract to friend Dr Maitiu Ó Tuathail, a former president of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), a rival organisation to the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

The leaked document contained a draft pay agreement which had been reached between the Department of Health, the HSE and the IMO in April last year.

In a statement to the Dáil, the Tánaiste described allegations he shared the document for personal gain as “deeply offensive” but admitted he had made an error in sharing the information.

The Covid crisis remains far from over. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/File Photo REUTERS

The Covid crisis remains far from over. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/File Photo

Finally, in November came the news the world was waiting for – with a vaccine for Covid announced by Pfizer and BioNTech, which is 90pc effective. Others followed shortly after. Here, the Army is on standby to assist with the logistics surrounding a vaccine rollout.

But in the crucial run-up to Christmas, numbers of new infections were on a rapid upward trajectory, with the announcement that a new strain of the coronavirus was circulating in the UK and was suspected to be here.

The Covid crisis remains far from over.