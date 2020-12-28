| 3.7°C Dublin

2021 in review: The year a mystery virus brought the entire world to its knees

Nicola Anderson

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil put aside their differences to join the Greens in coalition, writes Nicola Anderson

Covid-19 breaks out in Wuhan, China. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Is this the first year we’ve really paid attention to the words of the Christmas songs we sing each year and noticed the one thing they all take for granted is togetherness?

Whether during a Blue Christmas or a Merry Little Christmas, being together was the one thing we could rely on to provide us with comfort and solace, joy and laughter.

Blowing apart that certainty in 2020, came Covid-19.

