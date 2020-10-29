1993 Greysteel massacre was a true horror of Halloween

It’s a futile exercise but one that is nonetheless compelling; the imagining of an alternative life, an ‘if only’ version, where one shift of the axis is all that’s necessary to take a particular life on a different trajectory.

It’s at this time of year that one young woman’s life always springs to my mind. And so I find myself back in ‘if only’ territory this week with Halloween once again upon us.

If only Karen Thompson could have had her own sliding-doors moment. If only she hadn’t gone out that Saturday night. If only she had chosen a different place to meet her boyfriend. If only she’d been sitting in a different seat. If only she’d stayed silent.

But that wasn’t how it was on that October 30 night in 1993. Karen Thompson did go out. She met her boyfriend Stephen Mullan in the Rising Sun bar. And where they sat made them easy targets for the UDA gunmen who came through the door and opened fire.

Karen, aged just 19, was both the first and the youngest victim of what became known as the Greysteel massacre. She even spoke to Stephen Irwin, her killer, just before he shot her.

“Trick or treat,” Irwin famously shouted as he entered the bar that evening before pointing his AK47 rifle at the people inside, emptying the gun, reloading immediately and continuing to shoot indiscriminately into the crowd.

When he first came through the door shouting his Halloween ‘greeting’ and brandishing his weapon, Karen Thompson thought that he was just joking, that it was some kind of a prank. “That’s not funny,” she said to him. Irwin then turned in her direction, specifically targeted the teenager, and shot her dead.

If only she hadn’t spoken. If only she hadn’t addressed Irwin at that precise moment maybe, just maybe, Karen Thompson would have survived.

She’d be 46 now, living the kind of life that was due to her, a life that was snatched away that night when Stephen Irwin, Geoffrey Deeney and Torrens Knight walked through the door of a bar situated on a bend on the main road between Derry and Limavady. In the small, blink-and-you’d-miss-it village of Greysteel, less than half-an-hour’s drive from where I grew up.

Eight people died in the Rising Sun attack - including Karen’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Stephen Mullan – and countless others were injured. It was an atrocity that shocked the world and brought to an end one of the bloodiest weeks of the Troubles. Just seven days before, on the previous Saturday, IRA bomber Thomas Begley had accidentally blown himself up at Frizzell’s fish shop on the Shankill Road in Belfast, the explosion claiming the lives of nine other innocent people. A spate of loyalist murders followed, culminating in the cold-blooded, pre-planned attack in Greysteel. The eight victims at the Rising Sun brought the seven-day death toll to 24. That’s far too many alternative lives wiped out in just a few days. Too many ‘if onlys’ for too many families to have to bear.

Greysteel still resonates all these years later, however, not just because of the lives that were lost, or compromised forever, that night. It has a particular poignancy and emotional power precisely because of the timing – the juxtaposition of so-called Halloween horror with actual horror. From make-believe to reality. From fun and frolics to murder and mayhem.

“That’s not funny,” Karen Thompson admonished the man who, seconds later, took her life. But it could have been. It could have been exactly what Karen Thompson thought it was – a prank. For isn’t a man coming through the door of a pub in the guise of a killer and carrying what you presume is a ‘pretend’ gun, exactly what the Halloween festival is all about?

Which makes Greysteel, where the murderers were capable not just of indiscriminately killing Catholics but of turning their killing spree into some kind of sick Halloween joke, one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

And means that, for me, those three words – trick or treat – never conjure up a happy image of children frolicking in their dress-up clothes. Instead, I see a blood-splattered bar, terrified people, three real-life Halloween monsters, and a dead teenager who, until that moment 27 years ago this weekend, had a whole different life ahead of her.