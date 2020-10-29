| 10.2°C Dublin

1993 Greysteel massacre was a true horror of Halloween

Roslyn Dee

A plaque outside the Rising Sun bar in Greysteel with the names of those murdered in the loyalist attack. Photo: Trevor McBride Expand

A plaque outside the Rising Sun bar in Greysteel with the names of those murdered in the loyalist attack. Photo: Trevor McBride

It’s a futile exercise but one that is nonetheless compelling; the imagining of an alternative life, an ‘if only’ version, where one shift of the axis is all that’s necessary to take a particular life on a different trajectory.

It’s at this time of year that one young woman’s life always springs to my mind. And so I find myself back in ‘if only’ territory this week with Halloween once again upon us.

If only Karen Thompson could have had her own sliding-doors moment. If only she hadn’t gone out that Saturday night. If only she had chosen a different place to meet her boyfriend. If only she’d been sitting in a different seat. If only she’d stayed silent.