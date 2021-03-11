100 years on from Selton ambush: The series of events that led to death of six IRA men

Just before daybreak on March 11, 1921, an IRA flying column of the South Leitrim Brigade, led by Commandant Sean Connolly, arrived at the home of local national school teacher Charlie Flynn in the townland of Selton.

Flynn, a republican sympathiser and a relative of John J O’Reilly, a member of the column, welcomed his unexpected guests. The men had marched through the night across the Leitrim countryside and sought much-needed food and rest before preparing an ambush site on the nearby Mohill-Ballinamore road.

A week earlier on March 4, another flying column of the South Leitrim Brigade had ambushed soldiers and RIC auxiliaries at nearby Sheemore, killing a British officer and injuring a number of auxiliaries. This incident, together with an escalation of IRA violence in the preceding months, had resulted in large numbers of soldiers and police being deployed across south Leitrim in search of the ambushers and their comrades.

On arrival at Selton, the column immediately posted two sentries at the home of Flynn’s neighbours, the McCulloughs.

The McCullough family were members of the Church of Ireland and their farmhouse was located just 200 yards from Flynn’s. As the column settled down to rest, their presence in the quiet rural area soon became known, and throughout the morning, it was spoken about openly in Murphy’s, the local shop.

Delia Mannion, the shop assistant, and a member of Cumann na mBan, immediately alerted the column. Two local IRA men, Frank and William Murphy, also alerted Connolly and advised that Flynn’s house was not a suitable location given the fact that it was situated below the main road and in open countryside. Exhausted from their overnight journey, Connolly ignored the warnings and decided to remain at Flynn’s.

Just after 4pm in the afternoon, the alarm was raised that a military convoy had arrived on the Mohill-Ballinamore road nearby and was proceeding towards the Flynn home. Lieutenant JC Preston, the commanding officer of the mixed force of RIC auxiliaries and soldiers, immediately deployed his men for action.

Preston ordered the placing of two Lewis machine guns on the piers of roadside gates to cover the front of the Flynn home. Another section of soldiers proceeded down a nearby lane in order to surround the house. On observing the approaching soldiers, the flying column exited the house in an attempt to reach the surrounding fields. Immediately, the gunfire started and the Lewis gunners on the elevated roadside unleashed a barrage of machine-gun fire towards the fleeing men.

The soldiers who were attempting to surround the soldiers also opened fire, and a running gun battle ensued with the retreating flying column.

Less than 10 minutes later, the shooting had ceased, and five of the flying column, John Joe O’Reilly, Seamus Wrynn, Michael Baxter, Joe Beirne and John O’Reilly lay dead. Two others, Connolly and Jack Hunt were wounded and taken into custody. Both men were taken to Carrick-on-Shannon, where Connolly died later that night from his wounds. Bernie Sweeney (21), was also shot and wounded in the gun battle but evaded capture by hiding in a nearby drain. Sweeney was rescued later that night by locals and transported to an IRA safe house in Aughnasheelin. Only three of the flying column, Michael Guckian, Andy McPartland and Pee McDermott escaped from the area unhurt.

Speculation immediately followed about the circumstances surrounding the killings. Newspapers quoted official sources who claimed that ‘an ambush party engaged with crown forces, resulting in the shooting and capture of the ambushers, with no casualties inflicted on the police or military’. A military enquiry on March 12 found that no blame could be attributed to crown forces for the deaths of any of the six men, and concluded that ‘these persons were killed by the crown forces in the execution of their duty and that blame for their deaths attaches to those who have encouraged them and others to take up arms against the crown’.

At the subsequent field court martial of Hunt, defending solicitor John Pettit questioned the military witnesses about the ambush. Pettit enquired how an ambush party could be in a house 75 yards from the main road, and observed that, ‘it was curious out of all the firing done there was no one killed on the military side, and six were killed on the other side’. An IRA investigation was immediately conducted to discover how the authorities received the information of the flying column’s presence.

The guilty party was identified as local Protestant farmer William Latimer, who had learned of the column’s presence through his young son who had visited McCullough’s early on the morning of March 11.

Latimer’s 80-year old mother had died earlier, and his son was sent to McCulloughs’ for some items to prepare for her wake. His son returned with news of the presence of the armed men. Later in the morning, Latimer met local doctor Charles Pentland on his way to Gorvagh dispensary. It was speculated that in the course of the conversation, Latimer relayed the column’s location to Pentland. Pentland, a former British army doctor, immediately returned to Mohill, and told RIC District Inspector Thomas Gore Hickman of the column’s presence. Hickman immediately organised the mobilisation of troops and police for the five-mile journey to Gorvagh.

Less than three weeks later on March 30, 1921, two IRA men called to the home of Latimer.

Finding the door locked, the men called on Latimer to come out and meet them. Latimer refused and shots were fired through the door and a grenade was thrown through a window. In order to protect his family from harm, the father-of-six left the house despite pleadings from his wife Isabella to remain inside. After a 10-minute interrogation in a nearby garden, Latimer was shot dead. His killers had travelled from outside the district, as the local IRA unit who were initially tasked with the responsibility for killing Latimer, refused to do so.

Immediately after the Latimer killing, and fearing for his life, Pentland fled to England. Despite extensive searches by the IRA, Pentland evaded his pursuers and the order to kill him was rescinded by the cessation of hostilities and truce in July 1921. Pentland remained in England where he established a successful medical practice in London. On December 21, 1924, he was killed in an accident while leaving his home when a lorry mounted the pavement and crushed him to death.

Dr Patrick McGarty is Senior Lecturer in Public Policy at Munster Technological University (Kerry Campus) and author of Leitrim, The Irish Revolution 1912-23 published by Four Courts Press