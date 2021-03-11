| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

100 years on from Selton ambush: The series of events that led to death of six IRA men

Dr Patrick McGarty

Chance encounter with farmer’s son led to attack, writes Patrick McGarty

Fire fight: The key men involved on the fateful day in March 1921 Expand

Close

Fire fight: The key men involved on the fateful day in March 1921

Fire fight: The key men involved on the fateful day in March 1921

Fire fight: The key men involved on the fateful day in March 1921

Just before daybreak on March 11, 1921, an IRA flying column of the South Leitrim Brigade, led by Commandant Sean Connolly, arrived at the home of local national school teacher Charlie Flynn in the townland of Selton.

Flynn, a republican sympathiser and a relative of John J O’Reilly, a member of the column, welcomed his unexpected guests. The men had marched through the night across the Leitrim countryside and sought much-needed food and rest before preparing an ambush site on the nearby Mohill-Ballinamore road.

A week earlier on March 4, another flying column of the South Leitrim Brigade had ambushed soldiers and RIC auxiliaries at nearby Sheemore, killing a British officer and injuring a number of auxiliaries. This incident, together with an escalation of IRA violence in the preceding months, had resulted in large numbers of soldiers and police being deployed across south Leitrim in search of the ambushers and their comrades.

Most Watched

Privacy