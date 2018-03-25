The deals that changed the world: How an insurance worker spawned the diet industry
A new book details how bright ideas of the business world influence our everyday lives, writes Niamh Horan
LAST week millions of people got into a fluster over the thought that social media giants are controlling our behaviour. But investigative journalist Jacques Peretti says it is nothing new. Businessmen have been doing it for years.
In his new book The Deals That Made the World, Peretti shows us the ground-breaking boardroom deals that have transformed our society. He says it is not politicians or global events that shape our everyday lives, but deals made in secret - high up in boardrooms, on a golf course, or over a drink in a bar. "We tend to think of business as in a box separate to our lives but it affects everything - what we buy, what we eat, our attitude to health and money," he says.
"Everything we do is because of the changes brought about by the world's biggest deals. Why is cash being killed off? You think these things just happen by chance? There's always a reason and a handshake."
