I need to escape. The Bahamas, the Riviera, the Algarve, the local. I can't find my passport, so I climb into my jacket and set sail for the local.

Roddy Doyle's Charlie Savage: Setting sail for calmer waters down the local, my hopes for a tranquil new year are swiftly sunk

I'm running away from my own home. Someone's to blame, and it's me. I bought the bloody trumpets. I gave one each to the wife and the grandson; I invited them to fill the house with a beautiful noise.

But Jaysis.

I didn't realise, fully, that they'd have to learn to play the things first. I didn't know they'd have to practise, for years. I'll be brutally frank: I didn't know they'd be shite.

They've made progress, in fairness. Their efforts still sound like ducks having sex in a bucket but the bucket seems to be a bit further away. Maybe I'm just getting used to it.

But Jaysis.

Why can't the pair of them be like everyone else? Blow on the trumpet a few times, then give up. Let it gather dust in under the bed.

But no, that's not the wife and her grandson. The Tenacity Twins is their stage name. Their combined racket has ceased only once since Christmas morning, when the grandson fainted after he blew into the mouthpiece for a minute and then forgot to inhale. But that was hardly what you'd call respite. The poor kid was on the floor with his very red trumpet lying across his very white face.

- Is he alright, is he? Will we call an ambulance?

He didn't open his eyes but, still lying on his back on the kitchen floor, he put the trumpet back to his lips and blew. The dogs outside - dogs everywhere, right across the EU - howled. But this time the noise sounded like a musical note.

- It must be because he's so close to the ground, said the wife. - The air down there or something.

She got down beside him and brought her trumpet with her. And that's where I left them, serenading the fridge. I'm nearly at the pub and I can still hear them. I'm walking past Freddy Mulligan's house. Their dog, Winston, is howling - and Winston died two years ago.

Anyway.

We've an arrangement, me and my buddy, the Secret Woman. When we're heading out the door we text each other: On way. If I get there first and I got the text, I'll order for him as well, and vice versa. He's there before me and my pint is waiting. It's a lighthouse there on the counter, guiding me back to shore - guiding me back to sanity.

I park my arse and pick up the pint.

- Enjoy that responsibly, says the Secret Woman.

- I will, I say.

I down it in one.

I don't. I down it in seven or eight. It's not the drink I crave; it's the pint in my hand, and the company. I can sit beside this man for the rest of the night and we won't even have to speak. He's wearing what might be a jumper, some absurd thing with half a collar and pieces of string where you'd normally find the sleeves. It's electric blue and it's obviously a present from someone who loves or detests him, it's hard to tell which. Probably both.

But I know: he's wearing a major present but he's not going to ask how my Christmas went or if I have plans for the new year. We leave that shite outside. In here we're safe in the friendship we've shared for more than three decades.

- Blue's your colour, I tell him.

- F**k off.

- Is that Chelsea's away kit?

- F**k off.

Twenty minutes later, with two fresh pints settling in front of us, the racket that drove me here is beginning to sound like music.

- All the dogs were throwing wobblers tonight, says the Secret Woman. - Did you hear them?

- Were they? I say. - No, I didn't.

- Your own must've been going berserk, were they not?

- No, I say. - No.

I'm not lying. Not now. By the time I get home the wife and grandson will be playing 'The Lonely Bull', note perfect.

Then he says something that stuns me.

- Any plans for the new year?

- What?

- New Year's Eve, he says. - Are you going anywhere?

This is terrifying.

- D'you want to come to mine? he says.

We don't do this. I've been in his house once, when his wife died. He's never been in mine. More importantly, he's sharing the house, occasionally, with Eileen Pidgeon, the girl who dumped me when I was 12.

- A party? I ask him.

- God, no, he says. - I hate parties. The four of us, just.

Oh, Christ.

The wife will meet Eileen: Eileen will meet the wife. There'll be murder as the clocks hit midnight.

I can't say No.

- Okay, I say. - What time?

