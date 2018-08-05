Opinion Columnists

Sunday 5 August 2018

Raids on Byrne crime gang expose a shady underworld of lavish lifestyles

Key members of Kinahan cartel may have gone, but youngsters are poised to take over, writes Maeve Sheehan

CAB targeted Liam Byrne and raided LS Active Car Sales where they seized a number of luxury vehicles. Picture: Sunday World
CAB targeted Liam Byrne and raided LS Active Car Sales where they seized a number of luxury vehicles. Picture: Sunday World
RAIDS: CAB targeted Liam Byrne and raided LS Active Car Sales where they seized a number of luxury vehicles
Sean McGovern’s house on Kildare Road, Crumlin in Dublin was seized after a judge deemed them to have been bought with the proceeds of crime. Picture: Sunday World
Liam Byrne’s fiancee Simoan McEnroe had a 1.5 carat platinum ring and a 3.6 carat diamond ring seized. €26,000 in cash was also discovered during several raids. Picture: Sunday World
Liam Byrne
David Byrne
Liam Roe
Daniel Kinahan
Maeve Sheehan

Maeve Sheehan

Flaunting cash while hiding it from the authorities requires a delicate balancing act beyond most criminals.

Liam Byrne (37) lived with his fiancee, Simoan McEnroe, and their two children in a former Guinness-built council house on Raleigh Square in Crumlin, Dublin, around the corner from his parents. Neat box hedging shields the property from passers-by and an incongruous set of electronic gates keep out intruders.

But only visitors who made it beyond the hall door got to see the lavish extent of the bling. Notable features include expensive Italian tiles, an all-weather pitch and elaborate playground, a sunken bath, a gymnasium and a fortified "man cave" with its own bar.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss