Planet Ireland: Can things get worse in 2018?
After a very messy 2017, can 2018 possibly be any more chaotic? Ian O'Doherty looks into his crystal ball for possible surprises in the New Year
Ah, what a year. The birds sang in the trees, children played in parks, the weather was great and we all basked in our glorious new era of tolerance, peace and understanding.
Well, that was the year in Utopia. Here on planet earth, things were a bit more interesting.
Donald Trump took office in the manner to which we have now become accustomed - inflating numbers, making demonstrably false claims and somehow managing to be his own worst enemy. When you consider the amount of enemies he already has, that may well be his greatest personal achievement.