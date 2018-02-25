Philip Ryan: Enda the enigma has severed ties with former Fine Gael colleagues

With that background, it is interesting to look at the curious case of Enda Kenny post-life as Taoiseach. Once the country's most-powerful politician, he now lives an entirely different life. He has taken to the speaking engagement circuit, as world leaders of significance do upon leaving their day job. The Dail register of members' interests show trips to New York, London, Liverpool and Newcastle. A source close to Kenny said he spent last week in New Orleans. Those who know him personally say he is enjoying life after politics.

They say there's "not a chance in hell" he will run for the Irish Presidency. His name is regularly mentioned within the European People's Party as a possible successor to EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. However, he is expected to lose out on a nomination for the top job in Brussels to EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.