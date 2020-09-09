New Oscars guidelines sound more like a recipe for bad films than an exercise in breaking down racial barriers

Five years ago, lack of diversity among nominees at the 87th Oscars landed the Academy in big trouble. Fury over the fact that all 20 of the acting nominees were of Caucasian descent, and the pointed snubbing of Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo for the well regarded and racially pertinent ‘Selma’ led to the creation of the OscarsSoWhite hashtag, and a very effective pro-diversity movement.

Ever since, the anxious owls behind the scenes at the Academy have been racing to catch up, and get on the right side of history as it were.

With that in mind they’ve just released radical new guidelines for Best Picture nominees, which will come into effect from 2024. And while some of them might make sense if you believe in the power of positive discrimination, others are frankly ludicrous.

Starting with the 96th Awards, Best Picture nominees will qualify only if they meet a stringent set of diversity guidelines. To the sensible ones first: behind the scenes, a film will have to fill at least two ‘leadership positions’ with people from underrepresented racial, ethnic and societal groups, and 30pc of crew members from same. Similar rules will apply to apprenticeship, training roles, marketing, publicity etc.

Although one might question the logic of forcing producers to choose a large number of their teams on the basis of ethnicity rather than suitability, it could definitely be argued this kind of affirmative action is the best way to force change in an industry that’s historically had a massive problem with diversity.

But in front of the camera, new Best Picture requirements will be even more stringent.

From 2024 on, movies wishing to be considered for the top award will have to have at least one lead character or a significant supporting character from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, and at least 30pc of secondary roles must be from two underrepresented groups; or, the main storyline, theme or narrative must be focused on an underrepresented group.

The Academy defines ‘underrepresented’ as including women, people of colour, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

“The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them,” said Academy bosses Dawn Hudson and David Rubin in a joint statement.

“We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”

Of course, these rules won’t stop films being made, just prevent them from winning the top Oscar – and some may well argue that Hollywood’s hand will be forced to offer more interesting, nuanced and diverse stories.

Maybe, but the front-of-camera guidelines sound, in my opinion, more like a recipe for bad films than anything else, and they were certainly not invented by anyone in the business of telling stories.

While it has always been true that there are lots of screen characters whose race should be irrelevant, the idea that producers and writers aiming to make a great film will first have to sit down and tick off a list of ethnic and racial requirements seems ridiculous. Are ambitious film-makers expected to start cutting their cloth accordingly?

Last winter, when I interviewed the late Chadwick Boseman for a crime thriller called ‘21 Bridges’, I remarked that his character’s race was entirely irrelevant to the story. “Yeah,” he said, “that’s exactly what first attracted me to it – it happens a lot less often than you’d think.”

Say you decided to make a big-budget film about the Famine. Would you, to earn a coveted Best Picture nod, be forced to include characters from ethnic groups that didn’t exist within the Irish population at the time?

It sounds like a potential barrier to free storytelling: it also sounds like an elaborate exercise in window-dressing which could result in much pointless tokenism. And by the way, if I read the new guidelines correctly, I think Gone with the Wind would have been fine.

There is no denying that change is urgently required within the film industry as a whole, and Hollywood in particular: the sad fact that a film directed by a woman is still worthy of note speaks for itself.

But stories, cinematic and otherwise, should be told freely and without constraint, not shoehorned into a societally acceptable pattern.

What really needs to happen in the film world and elsewhere is for racial, ethnic and other differences to become broadly irrelevant, and for a new breed of casting directors, directors, writers and producers to emerge who don’t think about race in divisive ways.

Affirmative action, a noble endeavour, failed in America before: something more profound is required.

Attitudes regarding race and diversity run very deep in US society, and the Academy’s new guidelines aren’t going to do much to change them.