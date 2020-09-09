| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New Oscars guidelines sound more like a recipe for bad films than an exercise in breaking down racial barriers

Paul Whitington

Oscar diversity rules risk tokenism - and will not bring change film industry needs, writes Paul Whitington

Chadwick Boseman at the Oscarss Expand

Close

Chadwick Boseman at the Oscarss

Chadwick Boseman at the Oscarss

Chadwick Boseman at the Oscarss

Five years ago, lack of diversity among nominees at the 87th Oscars landed the Academy in big trouble. Fury over the fact that all 20 of the acting nominees were of Caucasian descent, and the pointed snubbing of Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo for the well regarded and racially pertinent ‘Selma’ led to the creation of the OscarsSoWhite hashtag, and a very effective pro-diversity movement.

Ever since, the anxious owls behind the scenes at the Academy have been racing to catch up, and get on the right side of history as it were.

With that in mind they’ve just released radical new guidelines for Best Picture nominees, which will come into effect from 2024. And while some of them might make sense if you believe in the power of positive discrimination, others are frankly ludicrous.