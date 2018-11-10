Mary Kenny: 'When a woman becomes the mother of a son, her perspective changes, as a top politician may discover'
Last month, the popular - and gay - Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson, gave birth to a baby boy, Finn. Ruth and her partner Jen Wilson said they were absolutely delighted with the arrival of much-loved Finn, who was conceived through IVF treatment.
Ms Davidson announced her return to full-on politics in the spring, when life returns to "normal". If life ever goes back to "normal" (or, as it used to be) after motherhood. As Ruth will doubtless find out for herself.
She will also discover that she has entered a new dimension of experience: she has joined the tribe called 'the mothers of sons'. Be they ever so feminist previously, the mothers of sons see the world in a subtly changed perspective.