Opinion John Downing

Wednesday 31 October 2018

John Downing: 'Exit Angela and enter Emmanuel to take the EU's centre stage'

 

'The one to watch from here on is President Macron as Merkel’s exit puts him centre stage.' Photo: REUTERS
John Downing

When Donald Trump was elected US president, liberal commentators hailed Angela Merkel as "leader of the free world". She dismissed the idea as "absurd". Now that she has begun her slow exit from politics, the appraisals of her career have begun with mixed results.

Ireland can certainly remember a decent leader who showed unwavering solidarity to this country over Brexit, the Border, and the need to preserve peace in the North.

It is reasonable to believe there will be no change on that key issue in Berlin. The policy on Brexit is set and a change of leader in Ms Merkel's party will not affect that.

