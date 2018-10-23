Comment: Michael D has been self-serving over jet row...but he'll still walk it

So President Higgins used the Government jet for a visit to Belfast on the advice of his office - not the Police Service of Northern Ireland, as we had been led to believe. It's a detail that may elude many citizens.

It's 160km from Dublin to Belfast and there are well-used protocols for a car and police escort switch on the Border. Alas, we are some distance from a situation where security is not necessary.

Security services on both sides of the Border are hyper-careful to ensure a visiting VIP, from either jurisdiction, faces no threat to their safety. There are a variety of valid motivations for that - not least the need to hold on to the day job.