Opinion John Downing

Tuesday 12 June 2018

Analysis: Mrs May gets a win over rebels - but her negotiating hand is now even weaker

Anti-Brexit demonstrators at the Houses of Parliament as the EU withdrawal bill was debated in the House of Commons. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Anti-Brexit demonstrators at the Houses of Parliament as the EU withdrawal bill was debated in the House of Commons. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
John Downing

John Downing

The news from London just might be good for Ireland in the medium term.

On the one hand, Theresa May has won out against potential pro-EU rebels, who have turned towards trying to secure a soft Brexit. But on the other hand, those same rebels appear happy that the prime minister will, in the coming months, give the British parliament "a meaningful vote" on the terms of the EU-UK divorce deal which she may bring back from Brussels.

The dividend for Ireland here appears to be a dilution in the credibility of Mrs May's threats to crash the UK out of the EU without a deal - rather than take what she terms a bad deal. So, she just may have to buckle down and try to get a compromise.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss