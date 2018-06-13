Analysis: Mrs May gets a win over rebels - but her negotiating hand is now even weaker

On the one hand, Theresa May has won out against potential pro-EU rebels, who have turned towards trying to secure a soft Brexit. But on the other hand, those same rebels appear happy that the prime minister will, in the coming months, give the British parliament "a meaningful vote" on the terms of the EU-UK divorce deal which she may bring back from Brussels.

The dividend for Ireland here appears to be a dilution in the credibility of Mrs May's threats to crash the UK out of the EU without a deal - rather than take what she terms a bad deal. So, she just may have to buckle down and try to get a compromise.