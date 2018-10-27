Ivan Yates: Red tape has only served to heighten homes crisis

This country is still enduring the greatest housing crisis since the 1920s.

This is quite an achievement, considering housing was the primary focus in the last two budgets, with a €2.3bn annual allocation and four years of multiple policy pronouncements.

The main reason for rocketing rents that swallow 40pc of household income in cities, and for the dream of owning a home being beyond an entire generation, is the failure to build more than 30,000 units a year.