'I'll punch your lights out' - Kay's no pushover
As she covers the historic abortion referendum, Sky News' Kay Burley spoke to Donal Lynch about her colourful career
You know a story has gone global when Kay Burley sweeps into town to cover it. Sky's doyenne of live news has come to Ireland to ascertain the mood in the hours before the referendum vote and, as she travels from Co Clare to Dublin, sees "a divide between the city and country" and reckons the vote is "going to be incredibly tight" - predictions loudly contradicted by the exit polls a few hours later.
But being right is much less important than being entertaining and Burley's brilliant bluntness and plain-spoken questions make our own national broadcaster's referendum coverage seem almost stuffily British by comparison.
More than any other news anchor, she has the ability to make rolling live news interesting; in talking up the divide she is also drum-rolling the story.