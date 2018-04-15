Ian O'Doherty: Later working hours for night owls? Let me sleep on it
Well, that's it, I'm toast. Kaput. Finito. I could keel over at any moment. And if you're part of the estimated 15pc of the Irish population who suffers from insomnia, you're in trouble as well. So you better pay attention, because this article could save your life.
Well, it probably won't, but the reason for my newly found, fretful anxiety on behalf of me and the thousands of other sleep-deprived souls out there?
Well, according to a new study co-authored by researchers from the University of Sussex and Northwestern University Chicago, night owls are more likely to die younger.