Consent may be sexy but surely enthusiasm is sexier?
If we have learned one thing from the fallout from the Belfast rape trial - and that's a rather large 'if' - then it must surely be that the sexes still struggle to communicate with each other.
The wildly divergent responses have opened a scab that exists all across Western societies.
It brought home the ubiquity of porn; it raised ugly questions about male entitlement and provided uglier answers; it prompted one of those dreaded 'national conversations' about where we are going as a people.