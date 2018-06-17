Gene Kerrigan: Try, fail, keep on doing the same thing over
They're bright and they do cool soundbites. So, asks Gene Kerrigan, how come they keep making a mess of basic government?
These days, we're governed by young, intelligent, educated, articulate politicians. And not even one of them has been caught with a dodgy offshore account.
This is a big advance for those of us who lived through the Haughey era, when the Taoiseach was widely known to be financially corrupt.
And most of Varadkar's Cabinet still have their own hair. An advance, indeed, on the Kenny era, when the Cabinet was the oldest in decades and Michael Noonan was seen as an example of fresh economic thinking.