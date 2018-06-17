Opinion Gene Kerrigan

Sunday 17 June 2018

Gene Kerrigan: Try, fail, keep on doing the same thing over

They're bright and they do cool soundbites. So, asks Gene Kerrigan, how come they keep making a mess of basic government?

Illustration by Tom Halliday
Illustration by Tom Halliday

These days, we're governed by young, intelligent, educated, articulate politicians. And not even one of them has been caught with a dodgy offshore account.

This is a big advance for those of us who lived through the Haughey era, when the Taoiseach was widely known to be financially corrupt.

And most of Varadkar's Cabinet still have their own hair. An advance, indeed, on the Kenny era, when the Cabinet was the oldest in decades and Michael Noonan was seen as an example of fresh economic thinking.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss