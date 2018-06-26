Gene Kerrigan: Not just stale, pale and male - but MacGill Summer School is way out of touch
Come in, Mr MacGill, your time is up, sir. Complacent establishment bodies deserve what they get, writes Gene Kerrigan
There are people who got quite worked up about the failure of the MacGill Summer School to include more than a handful of token women in its list of speakers.
Frankly, there's no microscope powerful enough to see the size of the damn I don't give about the MacGill Summer School.
On the other hand, the ease with which the legendary festival of chatter has been brought to its knees is very much of interest.