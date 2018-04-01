Opinion Gene Kerrigan

Sunday 1 April 2018

Claims of 'independent Irish intelligence assessment' of Russia are just nonsense

In assessing the attack on the Skripals, we ought to be aware that Putin isn't the only thug on the scene, writes Gene Kerrigan

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alex Zemlianichenko/PA
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alex Zemlianichenko/PA
Gene Kerrigan

Gene Kerrigan

Was it Vladimir Putin, a man with a thuggish history, who gave orders that Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia be dosed with a horrific nerve agent?

I don't know. Neither do you, neither does Leo Varadkar. But the Taoiseach has to pretend to know.

To put this in perspective, we'll look in a moment at two other incidents of international skulduggery in which this State was affected. And, with them in mind, let's consider what might possibly be going on in this Skripal business.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss