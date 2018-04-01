Claims of 'independent Irish intelligence assessment' of Russia are just nonsense
In assessing the attack on the Skripals, we ought to be aware that Putin isn't the only thug on the scene, writes Gene Kerrigan
Was it Vladimir Putin, a man with a thuggish history, who gave orders that Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia be dosed with a horrific nerve agent?
I don't know. Neither do you, neither does Leo Varadkar. But the Taoiseach has to pretend to know.
To put this in perspective, we'll look in a moment at two other incidents of international skulduggery in which this State was affected. And, with them in mind, let's consider what might possibly be going on in this Skripal business.