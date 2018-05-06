Opinion Declan Lynch

Monday 7 May 2018

Declan Lynch: Kloppo takes Liverpool to the Promised Land

Cartoonist: Jim Cogan
Declan Lynch

I couldn't help noticing that the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid takes place on May 26, the day after the Referendum vote - I guess you could say that the Irish have been going to Liverpool for a long time.

Personally, I'll be looking for a win for Repeal and a win for the 'Pool, and I don't care what the margin is, but then some of you would know my position on these things already - when Jurgen Klopp became the manager of Liverpool in October 2015, in these pages I proclaimed him the Messiah.

Which I am mentioning not to demonstrate how right I was, but to make the bigger point that of all the many things I have been right about, this one seemed to me the most obvious.

