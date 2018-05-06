Declan Lynch: Kloppo takes Liverpool to the Promised Land

Personally, I'll be looking for a win for Repeal and a win for the 'Pool, and I don't care what the margin is, but then some of you would know my position on these things already - when Jurgen Klopp became the manager of Liverpool in October 2015, in these pages I proclaimed him the Messiah.

Which I am mentioning not to demonstrate how right I was, but to make the bigger point that of all the many things I have been right about, this one seemed to me the most obvious.