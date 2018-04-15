Broadcaster Baz Ashmawy counts the human cost of our modern struggle with gambling
Baz Ashmawy talks to Declan Lynch about his new TV documentary and why he was drawn to exploring the attraction of gambling
In today's challenging media environment, it can work something like this: a few weeks ago, Baz Ashmawy came down with a camera crew to Fitzgerald's pub in Avoca, to interview me about this documentary on gambling that he was doing for RTE One television.
Now that his work on the documentary called All Bets Are Off is done, and it is ready to be broadcast on Monday, April 23, I am interviewing him about what he has encountered along the way, as he makes a few late changes to his voiceover in a Dublin studio.
I should add that I have no other part in the proceedings, except that of being a contributor on the subject of online gambling - though Tony O'Reilly, the main protagonist in our book Tony 10 also makes an appearance, when Baz goes with him to Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, to which he fled when it was discovered that he had stolen €1.75m from the branch of An Post that he managed in Gorey, Co Wexford.