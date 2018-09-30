Dan O'Brien: Government continues to prioritise public sector pay levels above all else

In Britain, the average public sector worker earns £524 (€592) a week, according to the most recent figures from that country's Office of National Statistics. That was less than 1pc above the pay of the average British private sector worker.

In Britain, the average public sector worker earns £524 (€592) a week, according to the most recent figures from that country's Office of National Statistics. That was less than 1pc above the pay of the average British private sector worker.

The latest figures from the Irish State's statisticians show that average weekly earnings in the public sector here are €959. That is more than 40pc higher than in the private sector.

That's 1pc versus 40pc. This is a very big difference. It is enormous when one considers there is no great difference between the public sectors in the two countries.