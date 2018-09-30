Comment: Stony silence of the past must be broken to solve Kerry Babies case

The people of Cahersiveen awoke last Monday to the sound of patrol cars travelling in a tight convoy through the town - the biggest influx of gardai in 34 years.

As the children filed into the secondary school on the outskirts of town, just a couple of weeks into the new term, they asked teachers, parents and each other: "What's going on?"

They are too young to know that the answer to their question could be found across the road from their school in the cemetery where Baby John, the Kerry Baby, is buried. Baby John is rarely discussed in this tight-knit community.