Opinion Columnists

Sunday 30 September 2018

Comment: Stony silence of the past must be broken to solve Kerry Babies case

Baby John's life was short but his death cannot be resolved without local will to discuss it, writes Wayne O'Connor

Gardai conduct door-to-door inquiries at Knightstown on Valentia Island in Co Kerry last Monday in the case of Baby John, whose body was found on White Strand, Cahersiveen, in 1984. Picture: Don Macmonagle
Gardai conduct door-to-door inquiries at Knightstown on Valentia Island in Co Kerry last Monday in the case of Baby John, whose body was found on White Strand, Cahersiveen, in 1984. Picture: Don Macmonagle
Baby John’s grave on Valentia. Picture: Don Macmonagle
Joanne Hayes was wrongly accused of the killing
Wayne O'Connor

Wayne O'Connor

The people of Cahersiveen awoke last Monday to the sound of patrol cars travelling in a tight convoy through the town - the biggest influx of gardai in 34 years.

As the children filed into the secondary school on the outskirts of town, just a couple of weeks into the new term, they asked teachers, parents and each other: "What's going on?"

They are too young to know that the answer to their question could be found across the road from their school in the cemetery where Baby John, the Kerry Baby, is buried. Baby John is rarely discussed in this tight-knit community.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss