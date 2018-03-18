Comment: Disappearance of Tina Satchwell shouldn't be turned into a game
Chat shows are not the appropriate place to investigate potentially tragic missing persons cases, says Eilis O'Hanlon
Speaking to TV3 last summer, Richard Satchwell claimed that the media was "beginning to mislead, and, to some degree, even fabricate stories" around the still unsolved disappearance of his wife, Tina, from their home in Co Cork a few months earlier. As a result, he told Paul Byrne of 3News, he would not be giving any more interviews.
That pledge has fallen apart in the last few weeks as gardai searched Mitchell Woods near Castlemartyr on foot of information from the public. That operation ended on Friday. Tina was not found, though some items were removed for examination.
As the search continued, Richard Satchwell was once again all over the media. He's given interviews to Cork's Red FM, and to RTE One's Ray D'Arcy Show. He also appeared on Prime Time, and his face has become an almost ubiquitous presence on TV3, including Ireland AM.