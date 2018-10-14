Comment: Paschal Donohoe fails to spot the climate-shaped hole in his Budget

Paschal Donohoe's Budget last Tuesday, sufficient unto the day, was so widely leaked that it will be remembered more for its omissions than for the minor tax reliefs and rather larger spending commitments, that were announced.

Paschal Donohoe's Budget last Tuesday, sufficient unto the day, was so widely leaked that it will be remembered more for its omissions than for the minor tax reliefs and rather larger spending commitments, that were announced.

If economic growth continues and external conditions prove benign, all will be well: if the economy hits an early setback Budget 2019 will look like another gamble with the public finances.

One of the omissions was the absence of any policy measures on climate or energy policy. The intention had been flagged to move the excise tax on diesel closer to the rate on petrol and Ireland is exposed to an overshoot on ambitious greenhouse gas targets it has agreed with the EU.