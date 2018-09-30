Colm McCarthy: Economic trends in the US and Britain are bad news on the double for Ireland
Despite six years of solid growth, this is no time for false optimism, writes Colm McCarthy
Managing expectations is one of the key tasks of economic policy. Opposition politicians and a populist media continually identify groups in society deserving of extra government spending or reductions in taxation, knowing full well the aggregate of their proposals cannot be delivered.
The ritual of the once-a-year budget provides an annual challenge to expectation-management and Irish governments routinely fail, so every budget is a disappointment. So it will prove when Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe delivers on October 9 and he has been struggling to explain the limits to what is possible.
After six straight years of solid economic growth and steady concessions in recent budgets, the collective memory has been distorted to the point where anything short of substantial giveaways will be seen as 'more austerity'.