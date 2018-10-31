Opinion Colette Browne

Wednesday 31 October 2018

Colette Browne: 'Refusal to debate issues raised by Casey sends a message to voters that their concerns are not important'

'While Mr Casey’s campaign was run on an entirely negative basis – up to and including a bizarre attack advertisements about Michael D Higgins’s dogs – the political establishment in this country will have to prepare itself for more of the same.' Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Colette Browne

Peter Casey is not a radical new alternative on the Irish political landscape - but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a future.

Mr Casey is currently at the centre of a media whirlwind, having come from last place in opinion polls to earn a respectable 340,000 first preference votes in the presidential election.

While the real story of the election is the resounding re-election of Michael D Higgins on the first count, it would be foolish to discount Mr Casey's achievement.

