Colette Browne: After such a vapid campaign, can anyone honestly believe one of the challengers will do a better job than Michael D has?

Candidates for the presidency were supposed to set out their vision for Ireland using soaring language on the national stage, but instead the campaign has descended into a theatre of low farce.
There were those who told us, at the outset of this campaign, that a presidential election was essential to breathe life into our stultifying democracy and stave off the danger of some kind of tyranny emanating from Áras an Uachtaráin.
Quite how our democracy managed to survive for the past 52 years - during which time no incumbent who wanted a second term was ever challenged - was never explained by these champions of suffrage.
