Opinion Colette Browne

Wednesday 24 October 2018

Colette Browne: After such a vapid campaign, can anyone honestly believe one of the challengers will do a better job than Michael D has?

'Seán Gallagher, who has been unable to offer a credible explanation for his disappearance from public life in the seven years since the last election, has said his qualification for the job is a nebulous “set of skills” – conjuring up Liam Neeson’s famous monologue in the movie ‘Taken’.' Picture: KInlan Photography.
'Seán Gallagher, who has been unable to offer a credible explanation for his disappearance from public life in the seven years since the last election, has said his qualification for the job is a nebulous “set of skills” – conjuring up Liam Neeson’s famous monologue in the movie ‘Taken’.' Picture: KInlan Photography.
Colette Browne

Colette Browne

Candidates for the presidency were supposed to set out their vision for Ireland using soaring language on the national stage, but instead the campaign has descended into a theatre of low farce.

There were those who told us, at the outset of this campaign, that a presidential election was essential to breathe life into our stultifying democracy and stave off the danger of some kind of tyranny emanating from Áras an Uachtaráin.

Quite how our democracy managed to survive for the past 52 years - during which time no incumbent who wanted a second term was ever challenged - was never explained by these champions of suffrage.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss