The seven stages of Irish reaction to good weather

Then guilt (Is it a bit early to be sitting out drinking this beer? Should I bring the children to the beach or something?) And then anger (I can't believe I'm stuck in work), bargaining (I don't feel well today. Is it OK if I 'work from home'?) Then acceptance (The weather is nice again. It's going to be nice for the whole summer.

This is what it was like when I was a kid. This is our natural climate. The last few decades were an anomaly). And then the uniquely Irish stage - moaning (it's too hot. I can't do a thing in this heat. We need a bit of rain to clear the air, and for the crops. I wish everyone would put on some clothes and put away the flesh. Damn this weather, I've booked a holiday abroad).