The seven stages of Irish reaction to good weather
We've almost come to the end of the various stages of our reaction to weather. First is shock (it's actually going to be nice? At the actual weekend?) Then denial (It'll never happen. They never get the forecast right.)
Then guilt (Is it a bit early to be sitting out drinking this beer? Should I bring the children to the beach or something?) And then anger (I can't believe I'm stuck in work), bargaining (I don't feel well today. Is it OK if I 'work from home'?) Then acceptance (The weather is nice again. It's going to be nice for the whole summer.
This is what it was like when I was a kid. This is our natural climate. The last few decades were an anomaly). And then the uniquely Irish stage - moaning (it's too hot. I can't do a thing in this heat. We need a bit of rain to clear the air, and for the crops. I wish everyone would put on some clothes and put away the flesh. Damn this weather, I've booked a holiday abroad).