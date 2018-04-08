Brendan O'Connor: I'm running for President

Up to now I have stuck with the same answer: "We have a great President. I didn't leave my Saturday night chat show to run for President. I was in fact fired."

But the field is getting crowded and I feel the time has come for me to be honest: I have decided to throw my hat in the ring. Today marks the official launch of 'Brendan O'Connor for President'. In fact, it's the official launch of the AAABrendan AAAO'Connor for President campaign. I have changed my name by deed poll, because I reckon it could be a fairly long ballot paper, and also because I'm not sure if they will go alphabetically by our first names or our surnames, so I'm covering all bases.