Brendan O'Connor: I'm running for President
Obviously many of you have been suspicious about my intentions since I stopped doing my Saturday night chat show a few years ago. Since then it has been difficult for me to appear in public at all without the media pestering me, always with the same question: "Did you give up your Saturday night chat show because you are running for the Presidency?"
Up to now I have stuck with the same answer: "We have a great President. I didn't leave my Saturday night chat show to run for President. I was in fact fired."
But the field is getting crowded and I feel the time has come for me to be honest: I have decided to throw my hat in the ring. Today marks the official launch of 'Brendan O'Connor for President'. In fact, it's the official launch of the AAABrendan AAAO'Connor for President campaign. I have changed my name by deed poll, because I reckon it could be a fairly long ballot paper, and also because I'm not sure if they will go alphabetically by our first names or our surnames, so I'm covering all bases.
