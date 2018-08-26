Brendan O'Connor: Are we all just problem drinkers in huge denial?
As the debate about alcohol intensifies, TV presenter Adrian Chiles has been honest about his drinking, says Brendan O'Connor
A lot of men I know are vaguely uncomfortable having read TV presenter Adrian Chiles's interviews about his drinking over the last week.
Chiles, once TV husband to Christine Lampard, and more recently a football and miscellaneous presenter, has a documentary about drinking on the BBC next week.
When he initially thought about doing a documentary about how what we regard as an ordinary level of drinking can actually be problematic, Chiles thought he probably didn't drink enough to qualify to present the programme. Which is probably what most of us would think in his position.
