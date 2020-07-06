| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ciara O'Connor: the world according to Mario

Ugly meme Expand

Close

Ugly meme

Ugly meme

Ugly meme

Ciara O'Connor

"I just think," I heard my live-in BFF say to Bae, "If you're going to do something, do it well. Do you not feel embarrassed if, like, we don't do somewhat well? I feel embarrassed for you." They were playing Nintendo in the other room: Mario Land, a team game, in the hope that it would feel less competitive than dog-eat-dog Mario Kart.

"You've become quite strange," he said.

"Yes," she said, "I want us to do very well together."