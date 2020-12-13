| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ciara O'Connor on her Queen's Gambit moment as a childhood chess lover

#sorrynotsorry take

Ciara O'Connor Expand

Close

Ciara O'Connor

Ciara O'Connor

Ciara O'Connor

I strongly related to The Queen's Gambit and the little chess prodigy who sees a board for the first time and whose imagination is set alight. Once upon a time, I was a fringey nine-year-old who happened upon an older man intent over a board and interrupted his peace.

His name was Frank, and he was a carpenter working in the fixer-upper house we'd just moved into, and at lunch time he would sit alone and take out a travel chessboard and supplements from left-leaning newspapers.

At nine, I had consumed enough media to a) know that a sparkly eyed, white-bearded old man who works with his hands is a Goodie and b) nebulously recognise the literary romanticism of an old guy teaching me chess. I loved it. I loved sitting with him; how anciently important it felt and how seriously he took it. I liked the one-on-one attention and being spoken to like a person - a nine-year-old girl's twin pillars. And Frank McCarthy had all the time in the world for me.

Privacy