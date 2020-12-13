Ciara O'Connor on her Queen's Gambit moment as a childhood chess lover

I strongly related to The Queen's Gambit and the little chess prodigy who sees a board for the first time and whose imagination is set alight. Once upon a time, I was a fringey nine-year-old who happened upon an older man intent over a board and interrupted his peace.

His name was Frank, and he was a carpenter working in the fixer-upper house we'd just moved into, and at lunch time he would sit alone and take out a travel chessboard and supplements from left-leaning newspapers.

At nine, I had consumed enough media to a) know that a sparkly eyed, white-bearded old man who works with his hands is a Goodie and b) nebulously recognise the literary romanticism of an old guy teaching me chess. I loved it. I loved sitting with him; how anciently important it felt and how seriously he took it. I liked the one-on-one attention and being spoken to like a person - a nine-year-old girl's twin pillars. And Frank McCarthy had all the time in the world for me.

As he worked, I would sit nearby and watch and make creations out of bits of wood he'd saved for me, and bolts and rubbish I found on the floor. I brought out a big proper wooden chess set that had always been in the house but never seen any action (save my covetous caresses). I was bad at chess. He bought me my own tiny magnetic set. I liked the smallness of the sharp plastic pieces; I've always had a weakness for the miniature. It's fair to say my interest in chess was mostly aesthetic. I liked sets, and collections, and chess was a ready-made collection of small objects. I liked the monochrome (even newborn babies like monochrome). I liked the beady carved eye of the knight, and the smooth dome of the bishop. He gave me several chess magazines. I was really, really bad at chess. But oh - the things I could extrapolate about the pieces' personalities from the way they moved, their titles and shape and bearing. I liked to arrange them on the board, largest to smallest, favourite to least, and make alternating patterns on the squares, those little Pontipine pawns, the Queen's curious narrative. I'd look through the magazines, concentrating hard on the unfathomable glyphs and codes, as if they might reveal themselves like a magic-eye picture. I was good at them. For years afterwards, I would feel a pang of guilt whenever I saw a chessboard, and think reflexively about poor old Frank, who died some years after, who was so wasted on me, a dud. I'd think about how I had the set-up for a great film, or limited series on Netflix, and I let it go. I didn't do him justice. I fleetingly wondered whether he had always thought I'd carried it on. It's only now as I write and remember that I realise Frank had the sum of me. He didn't think he was uncovering a latent talent - the way in which I struggled to understand tape measures would have made that fairly clear. Frank knew I was not Beth Harmon, but he gave me my travel set and magazines and his time anyway, because he was also a carpenter. He knew that my mind was not coming alive with mathematical possibilities when I looked at the board, but with basic visual appreciation. He knew it was nice to hold nice bits of smooth, lacquered wood in your hand, and pick them up and put them down. He recognised in me a kindred soul who found untold pleasure in folding together a lovely heavy wooden chess box; the satisfying click of the little latch. So Frank, my Mr Shaibel, indulged me. He treated me like a prodigy. I never played chess again. But I do love a wooden thing still, and an object with a story to tell; he knew the endgame. l