| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ciara Kelly: We took off our clothes and our bras and ran towards the ocean – and our fabulous selves

Ciara Kelly

&quot;Living your best life is something we can all do. Hopefully, your parents tell you this, but then life tries to knock it out of you.&quot; Expand

Close

&quot;Living your best life is something we can all do. Hopefully, your parents tell you this, but then life tries to knock it out of you.&quot;

"Living your best life is something we can all do. Hopefully, your parents tell you this, but then life tries to knock it out of you."

"Living your best life is something we can all do. Hopefully, your parents tell you this, but then life tries to knock it out of you."

I’ve always been fantastic — and so have all of you. At the end of the day, all we really have is ourselves. Each one of us is fantastic. Problem is, sometimes we forget that and we don’t always feel it — in fact, we often feel the absolute bloody opposite. But remember this: we begin alone, with a high regard for ourselves and not a care in the world. When I was three, I knew I was the best moon explorer to ever exist; the brightest movie star or racing driver; the greatest anything.

Living your best life is something we can all do. Hopefully, your parents tell you this, but then life tries to knock it out of you. Maybe it starts in school when a little four or five-year-old suddenly becomes part of the system — better to do your homework rather than daydream about becoming something amazing. Later, you try and succeed in college, in marriage, in life. Then the job can become a drag and the mortgage like a noose as you battle on. Life is short and sometimes we feel less fantastic as the years go by, as if we’re disappointed we’re coming up short, even though we really aren’t.

Most Watched

Privacy