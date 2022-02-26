Ciara Kelly: We took off our clothes and our bras and ran towards the ocean – and our fabulous selves

I’ve always been fantastic — and so have all of you. At the end of the day, all we really have is ourselves. Each one of us is fantastic. Problem is, sometimes we forget that and we don’t always feel it — in fact, we often feel the absolute bloody opposite. But remember this: we begin alone, with a high regard for ourselves and not a care in the world. When I was three, I knew I was the best moon explorer to ever exist; the brightest movie star or racing driver; the greatest anything.

Living your best life is something we can all do. Hopefully, your parents tell you this, but then life tries to knock it out of you. Maybe it starts in school when a little four or five-year-old suddenly becomes part of the system — better to do your homework rather than daydream about becoming something amazing. Later, you try and succeed in college, in marriage, in life. Then the job can become a drag and the mortgage like a noose as you battle on. Life is short and sometimes we feel less fantastic as the years go by, as if we’re disappointed we’re coming up short, even though we really aren’t.

I threw such notions aside one day in France on an autumn break with my pals, when we suddenly found ourselves in our mid-40s, with a few bumps in the road behind us. There we were, feeling OK but not quite fantastic. We walked along the promenade and, for a variety of reasons, the mood was: What happened to us? Why were we here and what were we searching for at this moment in time; where had we gone?

Now, hang on a second, I thought, what the hell? Your spirit is roaring through you; this is your one life. Three friends, with a variety of problems. We all felt a little tired on the journey of life, the only one we would ever be on.

I looked at the glistening sea and said: “Will we?” It happened in an instant, a moment of madness recapturing just how free and wild we’d all been in our early 20s. A split second to rekindle it, feel it and believe it all again. Jackets and dresses were discarded. We considered leaving on the bras, but they too were thrown away to whomever wished to catch them — we stopped at that to spare our modesty. Boots were strewn on the sand and we charged towards the sea. The cool water of the Med met us as we ran in. We dove headfirst, we splashed each other, we rejoiced in womanhood, in being free. I believe we may even have ‘frolicked’.

Well anyway, there we were in the pale October sun of the Côte d’Azur without a care in the world, not giving a damn about those witnessing the spectacle.

The sun gazed down on us, the sea ran off us as we shrieked in happiness like three childhood friends sashaying down any main street for a night out together. We laughed and joked about it for the rest of the trip; the only tears were ones of sheer delight and maybe a bit of mortification!

A group of older French women saw our run to the sea and saw our release, saw our spirits. They stood and applauded on the beach as we walked, half-embarrassed, from the water to try and find the dresses and bras. They stood up, clapping and shouting “Fantastique, fantastique!” In that moment and at that time, we were all just that. And we remembered we always had been; we always are.

Sometimes you need to remember and cherish it as you face the day like the bulletproof little kid you always have been. You are, you’re fantastique!

A second opinion...

A recent survey of UK pensioners revealed that half of them felt about 12 years younger than their actual age and most believed old age doesn’t start until you hit 76. Now, I love anything that bucks the notion of ageing being miserable, but my very favourite thing in this survey was that one in 10 of them felt they had more energy than their children and that they could potentially work as a spy. Work as a spy!

Even I — who has always believed that you can do anything you want with your life and the only limits are the ones you put on yourself — was incredibly impressed. Work as a spy? Where would you even get the idea? Did they always harbour this notion, or did it only occur to them as they got older? As in: Will many of us think we might do this when we become OAPs? Or, indeed, do many of you think this already?

I confess I absolutely love the idea of working as a spy. I’d like to sneak around, expertly extracting international secrets from unsuspecting Russians, and, also, I’d like to be able to kill someone by crushing them between my thighs. For the first time, I’m actually looking forward to retirement!