Ciara Kelly: Parenting teens is about picking your battles. So I brought mine on a train trip across Europe

Parenting teens isn’t easy. Although it’s not nearly as bad as you’ve probably been told. I always hated the ‘helpful’ interjection when mine were toddlers and, yet again, we were on the verge of a tantrum — me, not them — and someone would say “Ho, ho — if you think this is bad now, just wait till they’re teenagers!” I still think no court in the land would convict you in the face of that kind of provocation. Parenting toddlers is the nadir — teens are a cakewalk by comparison. But anyway, I’m getting distracted.