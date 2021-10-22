Christmas Eve boxes? This performative one-upmanship by parents is spendy and stupid

You don’t need me to tell you that parenting is hard work. All the vile, overworked clichés are true: plates in the air, being a woman with various caps, a woman’s work is never done.

So why, for the love of Mary Poppins, does there appear to be women who are determined to make the job harder and more complicated for everyone?

I’ll give you a couple of examples. On Facebook, there are a couple of mammy groups in which the minutiae of the job are dissected and disseminated. If it’s something you need to know about, it’s happening in these closed, private groups.

Turns out that, according to one mum ‘in the know’, that giving every child in a Communion class a card with money is now ‘a thing’. “This is the norm,” the mum posted. All very well if you’re in a small rural village school, but what if you have 25 kids in a class? The nice gesture soon starts to add up.

Last week, a mother asked what exactly goes into a Christmas Eve box.

A what now?

Turns out, it’s pretty complicated, and not easily achieved unless you (a) want to throw money at the problem or (b) have lots of time on your hands to amass the various components. A typical Christmas Eve box contains new pyjamas, hot chocolate, a new game, a letter from Santa confirming that the child has made the ‘nice’ list, a Christmas film with all the trimmings (popcorn and so on).

This hasn’t supplanted the traditional Christmas Day bounty, by the way. This Christmas Eve ‘tradition’ is a newfangled addition to the whole event. Can it really be that hard to create a magical, festive atmosphere for the family without having to spring for a Christmas Eve box (€30 for a personalised one)? Also, how long does this Christmas Eve box thing take? Who’s going to peel the sprouts?

Don’t think this has replaced that other moment of festive madness, thought up by a parent with too much time and probably a sadistic streak: the Elf on the Shelf. I’ve read Facebook posts from women who have woken at 3am and performed a mad dash to the living room to move the Elf on the Shelf from its original spot before their child wakes. Every year, a cohort of grown-ups — people with mortgages, jobs, cars and rich interior lives — effectively get taken hostage by these small felt toys.

I asked my husband if he knew about the Elf on the Shelf.

“The what now?” he said.

“What about the Christmas Eve box?”

He was really confused now. “Is that like a… takeaway box you get at Christmas?”

I can’t tell if he is playing dumb to get himself out of the chore, or whether some people (let’s call it, dads) are simply none the wiser about this nonsense.

It reminds me of the Wedding Industrial Complex. Decades ago, a bride-to-be had a meet-up in her house the night before the wedding with a dozen or so pals. Often Tupperware was involved. Now, there’s the engagement party, hen party weekend and post-BBQ wedding. There has also been worrying talk of the advent, from the US naturally, of the ‘honeymoon party’, where female guests are ‘invited’ to bring a gift that the bride can enjoy on her honeymoon: his ‘n’ hers flip flops, beach towels, passport covers (just saying now, I will happily defriend any pal who encourages me to part with hard-earned cash for some customised flip flops.

Seriously, though, why are we creating all this extra work, this unnecessary emotional labour for ourselves? Why the performative one-upmanship? What’s with all these willy waving contests that are putting us more and more out of pocket? Who started this crap?

One word: Instagram. The Christmas Eve box and ‘twinning pyjamas’ isn’t for the little ones. It’s for the followers.

The problem is that, for the rest of us, resistance is almost futile. Next weekend is Halloween, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t fret over the delivery of a mermaid costume for a two-year-old. I wish I was one of those parents who would hand their kid a toaster, a kettle and some Lego and say, “Now. You’re going as the Argos catalogue.” But I’m not. Not yet, at least.

We all need to band together — teachers, crèche managers, other parents — and nip this spendy stuff in the bud. Next thing we’ll be sending two-year-olds to ‘baby spas’ for the weekend, just because.

Last year, I got into a taxi where the driver bemoaned having to buy presents for his little girl. I felt for him, until he mentioned that the little girl was 16 and hoping for a new iPhone and trip to New York from ‘Santy’. If you can’t put the foot down on that complete madness, don’t blame the children. Don’t blame the influence of Insta. Ultimately, it’s entirely on you.