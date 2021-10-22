| 10.6°C Dublin

Christmas Eve boxes? This performative one-upmanship by parents is spendy and stupid

Tanya Sweeney

You don’t need me to tell you that parenting is hard work. All the vile, overworked clichés are true: plates in the air, being a woman with various caps, a woman’s work is never done.

So why, for the love of Mary Poppins, does there appear to be women who are determined to make the job harder and more complicated for everyone?

I’ll give you a couple of examples. On Facebook, there are a couple of mammy groups in which the minutiae of the job are dissected and disseminated. If it’s something you need to know about, it’s happening in these closed, private groups.

