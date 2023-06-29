Chrissie Russell: Giving kids prizes for good attendance in school is a flawed idea and sets up a harmful precedent

What do these attendance prizes we give to kids in school really reward?

I used to be one of those people that turned up to their office sick. It wasn’t through any noble sentiment of not leaving my fellow workers in the lurch. It was because, if I wasn’t at my desk between 10am and 6pm, I wouldn’t get paid. So snotty and undeniably sub-par, I’d show up, willing to be sick in staff toilets and undoubtedly spreading enough germs to take several of my fellow workers down with me, shrugging off any sense of guilt since they were mostly staff privy to sick pay — they could afford to be ill — and besides, isn’t showing up and soldiering on always something to be applauded?